National Gear Repair Helps Industrial Facilities Restore Obsolete Gearbox Parts Through Reverse Engineering

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industrial facilities across North America continue to operate aging equipment, National Gear Repair (NGR) is expanding its reverse engineering and custom gear manufacturing capabilities to help plants restore obsolete industrial gearbox components and avoid costly system replacement. By reproducing parts that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) no longer support, NGR helps extend the life of critical machinery used across mining, power generation, steel, plastics, and other heavy industries.When gearbox components are no longer available, many facilities are left with limited options, including long lead times, expensive equipment replacement, and extended downtime. National Gear Repair addresses this challenge by reverse engineering worn or discontinued components and manufacturing replacement parts to exact or improved specifications. With the ability to produce components up to 20 feet in diameter, including herringbone, double helical, and spiral bevel gears, NGR provides a practical solution for facilities that depend on legacy equipment to keep operations moving.This approach can help companies reduce replacement costs by up to 60 percent compared to purchasing new equipment, while also shortening downtime and preserving existing systems that remain vital to production.In addition to reverse engineering and custom manufacturing, National Gear Repair is encouraging plant managers and maintenance teams to identify early warning signs of gearbox failure before minor issues turn into major disruptions. Common indicators include abnormal noise or vibration, overheating, oil leaks, contamination, and inconsistent performance. Addressing these issues early can help prevent more severe internal damage and reduce the risk of unexpected shutdowns.“When OEM support disappears, replacement is not always the only option,” said Tony Clark, Owner at National Gear Repair. “Our team helps facilities restore critical gearbox components through precision reverse engineering and manufacturing, allowing them to extend equipment life, reduce downtime, and avoid unnecessary replacement costs.”National Gear Repair supports customers with a no-cost evaluation process that includes free nationwide pickup and delivery, free teardown inspection, and detailed photo and video documentation of internal damage. For urgent situations, the company also offers 24/7 emergency gearbox repair support and 24- to 48-hour rush turnaround for qualifying jobs.For more information about reverse engineering services for obsolete gearbox parts or to schedule a free inspection, call National Gear Repair’s 24/7 support line at 909-552-8032.About National Gear RepairBased in Upland, California, National Gear Repair Inc. is a specialty precision manufacturing machine shop with more than 40 years of experience serving heavy industry. The company provides industrial gearbox repair, custom gear manufacturing , and pump rebuild services for customers across North America. Backed by Timken, Dodge, and Falk certified technicians and a rigorous quality assurance process, National Gear Repair restores equipment to meet or exceed original manufacturer performance standards.

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