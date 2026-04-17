President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Sinlaku beginning April 11, 2026, and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.

This assistance is for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, including Saipan, Tinian, Rota and the Northern Islands.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide, at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Andrew F. Grant has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments