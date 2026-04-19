Century Boats Launches 2nd Phase of Investment with Additional $10 Million Commitment, Expanding Manufacturing and Jobs

Century Boats Logo and Registered Trademark Matt Strollo, Vice President & Managing Partner Michael Hickam, Century Boats Plant Manager Image Of A Century Boat Model 2600

American Nautical Holdings advances 100-year anniversary production restart with major facility transformation and leadership appointment.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century Boats Launches Second Phase of Investment with Additional $10 Million Commitment, Expanding Zephyrhills, Florida Manufacturing and Adding Over 50 JobsAmerican Nautical Holdings advances 100-year anniversary production restart with major facility transformation and leadership appointment.Century Boats, under the new ownership of American Nautical Holdings, LLC, today announced the launch of its second phase of investment, committing an additional $10 million to its Zephyrhills, Florida manufacturing facility as the company prepares to restart production in its 100th year and add over 50 new manufacturing and management positions.The milestone comes just eleven months after American Nautical Holdings acquired substantially all the assets of Century Boats, one of America’s most historic recreational boat manufacturers. During that time, the company completed its initial $10 million investment, transforming operations through extensive upgrades in tooling and advanced manufacturing equipment.That first phase included full facility modernization and production floor reconfiguration, installation of multiple overhead crane systems, significant new tooling and mold development, advanced lamination and infusion upgrades, engineering integration and process redesign, and a fully air-conditioned production environment to enhance quality and working conditions.With that foundation in place, the company is now initiating its second $10 million investment phase, focused on scaling production, expanding its workforce, and launching the next generation of Century Boats.Matt Strollo, Co-Founder of American Nautical Holdings, said the continued investment reflects both confidence in the brand and accelerating demand.“We committed to building Century Boats through world-class manufacturing, engineering, and the very best people,” said Strollo. “In less than a year, we’ve transformed this facility into a modern production operation. Now we’re scaling to meet demand that is already exceeding expectations. We are also opening a brand-new history center within our Florida production facility that will be available to the public by year-end. The center will feature an original 1953 Century boat, archival images of production during World War II, and highlights of American craftsmanship, industrial strength, and pleasure boating’s role in our country’s rich history.”Reinvesting in American ManufacturingThe expansion comes amid strong momentum in the U.S. recreational boating industry. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association, recreational boating generates over $230 billion in annual economic impact and supports more than 800,000 American jobs, with Florida leading the nation as the largest boating market.“We are seeing a meaningful shift back toward American-made products,” Strollo added. “Dealers and customers value domestic production, and that is driving our decision to accelerate investment and hiring here in Florida.”Leadership to Drive the Next PhaseIn conjunction with the expansion, the company announced the appointment of Michael Hickam as Plant Manager of Century Boats. Hickam brings deep operational experience, having previously led multiple lamination and production divisions within manufacturing operations.“Mike understood the vision from the beginning and has been instrumental in building our manufacturing capabilities,” said Strollo. “He understands this business at a fundamental level and is the right leader to work alongside us during our next phase of growth.”As Plant Manager, Hickam will oversee all day-to-day manufacturing operations, including lamination, assembly, production flow, workforce development, and quality control.“We’ve rebuilt a modern American manufacturing operation that combines advanced equipment with experienced craftsmanship,” said Hickam. “I’m excited to lead the team as we bring Century Boats’ new models to market over the next few years. This is something to be proud of.”New 22-Model Lineup LaunchingThe company will begin introducing the first models from an entirely new 22-vessel, outboard-powered lineup later this year, spanning 19 to 52 feet, including center consoles, dual consoles, cruisers, and sport-fishing vessels. Industry data continues to show strong demand in the outboard-powered fiberglass segment, particularly in the 18–35 foot range, aligning with Century’s strategy.Engineering the Next CenturyAmerican Nautical Holdings partnered with Boksa Marine Design following the acquisition of Century Boats to lead engineering and product development.“We are very selective about our partnerships,” said founder Nick Boksa. “It was clear from the beginning that the new owners of Century Boats were committed to superior quality, and that resonated with us. Our focus is to deliver exceptional engineering that positions Century to exceed customer expectations, and we are well on our way. Our entire team is proud to be part of this journey.”________________________________________About Century BoatsFounded in 1926, Century Boats is one of America’s most iconic names in recreational boating, with a legacy spanning nearly a century of innovation and craftsmanship. The company first rose to prominence building high-performance wooden runabouts. During World War II, Century produced a substantial and continuous supply of vessels for the U.S. military, earning the Army-Navy “E” Award and cementing its role in American manufacturing history. In the decades that followed, Century gained international recognition for performance, including setting world speed records that helped define the golden era of powerboating. The brand later evolved into a leader in fiberglass boat manufacturing, combining modern materials with its heritage of quality construction. Century was eventually acquired by Yamaha Motor Corporation, enhancing its reputation for engineering excellence and product innovation. Today, as the company celebrates its 100th anniversary under new ownership, Century is honoring its storied past while building the next generation of premium American-made boats.Visit CenturyBoats.com for more information or email Info@CenturyBoats.com.________________________________________About American Nautical HoldingsAmerican Nautical Holdings, LLC is a Florida-based privately backed portfolio company focused on supporting and growing businesses in the marine industry.Contact: Matt Strollo, Vice President & Managing Partner — MattS@AmericanNautical.net

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