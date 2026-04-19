THE CORE FORUM ONLINE 2026 Spring to Hold Landmark Discussion on Japan’s Nuclear Armament Strategy on June 7

THE CORE FORUM ONLINE 2026 Spring

Featuring Kan Ito, Sohei Kamiya, Toshio Tamogami, and Yui Sakaki. A breakthrough for a nation that once silenced the debate.

NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of hosting Professor John Mearsheimer in Japan in December 2025, THE CORE FORUM , a general incorporated association, will host “THE CORE FORUM ONLINE 2026 Spring Edition” on June 7, 2026 (Sunday), from 12:00 to 14:30 JST, as an online live forum.As global tensions continue to escalate, Japan’s national security posture remains dangerously unstable.Faced with the triple challenge of dependence on U.S. nuclear deterrence, the erosion of the NPT framework, and the nuclear buildup by China, Russia, and North Korea — what options does Japan truly have?This forum is a bold attempt to confront head-on the ultimate question Japan has long avoided: nuclear armament. It will examine the technological, legal, and political barriers with unflinching realism. Our aim is to create a turning point in Japan’s national defense discourse — a framework for cold-eyed strategic thinking about the nation’s survival.Event Details:・Event Name: THE CORE FORUM ONLINE 2026 Spring・Theme: Discussion on Japan's Nuclear Armament Strategy: The Path to an Independent Nation・Date & Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026・Schedule: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM JST (Scheduled, includes Q&A session)・Format: Online Live Streaming (Paid)・Platform: 2U・Ticket Price: ¥3,500 (Tax included)・Organizer: THE CORE FORUM (General Incorporated Association)Featured Speakers:・Kan Ito — International Political Analyst (Washington, D.C.)Born 1953 in Tokyo. Graduated from the University of Tokyo (Economics), then studied international politics at Cornell University. Has resided in Washington, D.C. for over 30 years. Known in Japan for introducing the work of Professor John Mearsheimer and other leading realist thinkers. A foremost authority on nuclear deterrence theory and U.S.–Japan alliance dynamics. (Participating via Zoom from Washington, D.C.)・Sohei Kamiya — Representative of Sanseito Party; Member of House of CouncillorsBorn in Fukui Prefecture. Graduated from Kansai University Law School. With a mission to “change the consciousness of Japan’s youth,” he was first elected to the Suita City Council in 2007, serving two terms and rising to Vice Chairman. In 2013, he launched the online channel “CGS.” In 2020, he founded Sanseito, and in 2022 was elected to the House of Councillors. Currently serves as Chairman and Secretary General of Sanseito.・Toshio Tamogami — Former Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense ForceSenior defense strategist with extensive experience at the highest level of Japan’s military establishment. Known for principled and outspoken analysis of Japan’s defense requirements and strategic autonomy.・Yui Sakaki — Nonfiction writerAuthor of recent publications on Japan’s nuclear armament. A specialist in the technological and legal feasibility of nuclear weapons acquisition.・Yuki Oikawa — Representative Director, THE CORE FORUM / ModeratorFounder and representative director of THE CORE FORUM. Creator of the YouTube channel “THE CORE,” which focuses on independent Japanese perspectives on anti-globalism. Serves as moderator for the forum’s panel discussions.Ticket Information:General ticket sales opened on April 19, 2026 (Sunday) at 12:00 JST.THE CORE FORUM is a general incorporated association established in 2024, dedicated to fostering informed public discourse on Japan’s future. Originating from the YouTube channel “THE CORE,” it promotes independent analysis free from globalist orthodoxy.Media Contact:THE CORE FORUM Administrative OfficeEmail: info@thecoreforum.org

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