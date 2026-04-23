Author Trena Hawkins Releases Journal on Coping With Job Loss and Rebuilding Confidence

Cover of I Got Laid Off, Now What? by Trena Hawkins, a self-help journal focused on overcoming job loss and rebuilding confidence. Coach Trena Hawkins, life coach and motivational speaker, dedicated to helping individuals navigate life transitions and regain confidence after setbacks.

The publication outlines approaches to address job loss, career transition, and personal development for individuals in changing work environments.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coach Trena’s new journal, I Got Laid Off, Now What? , is here to help anyone who’s struggling with the shock and uncertainty of losing a job. This guide is all about turning tough times into opportunities for growth, renewal, and strength.In this easy-to-follow journal, Coach Trena takes you through the emotional ups and downs of job loss. From the shock of the first few days to finding hope and strength again, the journal offers advice, encouragement, and practical steps to help you move forward. It’s not just about finding a new job, but also about rediscovering your worth and building the future you want.Through stories, powerful quotes, and Bible verses, Coach Trena shows how to turn feelings of fear and sadness into fuel for personal growth. This journal is a reminder that a job doesn’t define who you are – your strength, character, and ability to rise above challenges do.About the Author Coach Trena is a life coach and motivational speaker who specializes in helping people get through difficult life transitions. She’s passionate about helping others build strength and move forward with confidence, no matter the setbacks.Complete Book Solutions, From Concept to Publication Uptown Writers is a full-service book company that helps people make their concepts into real books. They help authors with every step of the process, from the first draft to the final published copy.They provide all of these services in one place: writing, editing, publishing, marketing, making audiobooks, and printing. The team works closely with writers, regardless of how many books they've written, to structure their stories while keeping their voices and visions intact.Their goal is simple: to make publishing easy, professional, and stress-free. Uptown Writers helps authors get their work out there and connect with real readers on big platforms by focusing on good storytelling and strong support.AvailabilityI Got Laid Off, Now What? is live on Amazon in both print and digital formats. It will also be available globally across multiple platforms.For inquiries:Email: trena@trenathegrowthcoach.comLocation: Washington DCWebsite: https://trenathegrowthcoach.com/ Buy Now: https://a.co/d/017yOogG

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