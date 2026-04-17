UAE Chairs Landmark GCC–ASEANAPOL–Asia Security Meeting in Abu Dhabi to Strengthen Global Police Cooperation

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 15 April, the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates chaired the First Meeting of Directors General of Criminal Investigation and Intelligence of the Member States of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), ASEANAPOL Member States, and Other Asian Countries on Strengthening Police Cooperation and Coordination in Combating Crime and Criminal Threats, with the participation of 30 countries and four regional and international organizations.Convened in Abu Dhabi under the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the meeting reflects the country’s standing as a trusted international partner and its continued commitment to advancing security cooperation, strengthening operational coordination, and building effective partnerships with strategic allies across regions. All invited countries participated in the meeting, emphasizing the breadth of engagement and the shared determination to confront emerging criminal threats through collective action.The meeting underscores the UAE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security, enhancing policing capabilities, and advancing strategic partnerships through effective coordination, intelligence exchange, and joint operational frameworks. At the conclusion of the meeting, all participants agreed on a Joint Statement of the GCC–ASEAN–Other Asian Countries on Strengthening Police Cooperation and Coordination in Combating Crime and Criminal Threats.The Joint Statement commended the initiative of the United Arab Emirates, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening Gulf–Asian partnerships and expressing the collective aspiration for its continuity. In this context, the Joint Statement also outlined a set of outcome-oriented recommendations, including the establishment of specialized task forces, the designation of national contact points across priority crime areas, the strengthening of joint operations and training exercises, and the expansion of capacity-building initiatives and intelligence-sharing mechanisms. It also emphasized the importance of exploring the development of unified platforms for the real-time exchange of criminal data, including through cooperation between GCCPOL and ASEANAPOL, as well as via international channels such as INTERPOL.The participants also agreed to convene this meeting on a biennial basis, launched from Abu Dhabi, ensuring sustained coordination and reinforcing long-term partnerships among GCC member states, ASEANAPOL, and other Asian countries.Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Interior, stated: “The United Arab Emirates’ chairmanship of this meeting reflects the deep trust placed in the UAE by its international partners and its central role in fostering effective multilateral cooperation. We remain committed to advancing collective security through strengthened coordination, enhanced operational integration, and the development of innovative approaches to address evolving criminal threats.”Brigadier Mubarak Saeed Al Khaili, Director of GCCPOL, added: “This Joint Statement embodies a unified and resolute position against crime. It sends a clear message from Abu Dhabi that international cooperation remains essential to safeguarding societies, and that through shared responsibility and coordinated action, we can more effectively confront current and emerging security challenges.The Ministry of Interior affirmed that this meeting marks the launch of a global sustained cooperative framework, to be held every two years, further consolidating the UAE’s role as a leading hub for security dialogue and international law enforcement collaboration.

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