Livia Med Spa Adds GentleMax Pro Plus to Its Suite of Advanced Aesthetic Treatments

Angie Spicola at Livia Med Spa with GentleMax Pro Plus by Candela

Candela's dual-wavelength laser system expands hair removal and skin rejuvenation options for Tampa-area clients.

Every treatment at Livia is personalized, and having this technology means we can address a wider range of skin concerns without compromising on the individualized approach our clients expect.” — Angie Spicola

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Livia Med Spa , a boutique aesthetic practice in Tampa, has added the GentleMax Pro Plus laser system by Candela Medical to its treatment offerings. The device, which combines two wavelengths in a single platform, expands the practice's capabilities in laser hair removal, vascular treatment, pigment correction and skin rejuvenation.The GentleMax Pro Plus uses a 755 nm Alexandrite laser and a 1064 nm Nd:YAG laser in one system, allowing practitioners to treat a broader range of skin types and concerns than single-wavelength devices. For clients in the Tampa area, where sun exposure is a year-round factor, the device addresses conditions that are particularly common in the region, including sun spots, vascular lesions and uneven skin tone."Adding the GentleMax Pro Plus allows us to meet our clients where they are with more precision and more options," said Angie Spicola, board-certified family nurse practitioner and founder of Livia Med Spa. " Every treatment at Livia is personalized, and having this technology means we can address a wider range of skin concerns without compromising on the individualized approach our clients expect."The GentleMax Pro Plus is suited for clients seeking to reduce unwanted hair on the face, legs, arms, underarms, back and bikini line, as well as those addressing visible signs of aging, spider veins, broken capillaries, age spots and uneven texture. The system's dual-wavelength design makes it effective across multiple skin types.Consultations for GentleMax Pro Plus treatments are available by appointment. Clients interested in learning whether they are a candidate can request a consultation at liviamedspa.com or by calling (813) 230-2219.About Livia Med SpaLivia Med Spa is a boutique aesthetic practice in Tampa, Fla., offering medical-grade treatments including injectables, laser services, facial rejuvenation and medical weight management. Founded by Angie Spicola, a board-certified family nurse practitioner specializing in women's health and aesthetics, the practice is dedicated to safe, personalized care in a luxury environment. Learn more at liviamedspa.com.

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