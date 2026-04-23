CaliberMind Launches B2B Marketing Mix Modeling, Unifying Tactical Attribution and Strategic Planning in One Platform

CaliberMind Marketing Mix Modeling

CaliberMind helps B2B marketers close "marketing performance insight gap" via a combination of granular visibility of MTA & high-level, strategic view of MMM.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliberMind, the leading B2B revenue analytics and GTM intelligence platform, today announced the launch of its native Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) solution. By bringing MMM and Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA) together under one roof, CaliberMind eliminates the costly measurement gap that occurs when tactical campaign data lives in a separate world from long-term strategic planning.

For years, B2B organizations have been forced to choose their measurement lens: zoom in on individual buyer journeys with MTA, or zoom out to assess macro-level budget allocation with MMM. Managing multiple vendors for these views has led to conflicting data, duplicated infrastructure, and no clear way to connect short-term campaign performance to long-term strategic investment. As more marketing leaders look beyond tactical optimization toward portfolio-level decision support, MMM is becoming the tool they turn to for guidance on the bets that shape next quarter and next year.

"When you hire a consultant to build an MMM, you typically get a static PDF and a handshake. That model is already going stale by the time it hits your inbox," said Eric Westerkamp, CEO of CaliberMind. "MMM becomes exponentially more valuable when it is connected to a living data warehouse where CRM signals, attribution data, and pipeline outcomes continuously flow into and refine the model. That is what CaliberMind does. And just as importantly, our data science team sits alongside every customer to tune the model to their specific GTM motion. We are not delivering a report. We are building a dynamic measurement system with you."

The challenge with off-the-shelf MMM

The biggest obstacle to getting value from MMM is not the model itself. It is getting the data into shape. MMM requires clean, consistently structured spend and performance data aggregated across every channel and platform into a single time series. For most B2B organizations, that data lives in a dozen different systems with different naming conventions, different granularity, and different reporting windows. Wrangling it all into a flat, model-ready format that ensures the right statistical fit is a significant data engineering effort. This is precisely what generic MMM tools skip altogether or leave entirely to the customer. Without that foundation, the model produces outputs that look precise but do not reflect reality.

The challenge with building MMM in-house

Some organizations look to their internal data science teams to build a custom model instead. The initial build is often the easy part. The harder reality is that internal data science teams are typically shared services supporting product, engineering, finance, and marketing simultaneously. Once the first model is delivered, priorities shift. Model parameters go without updates, new channels are never added, and the model quietly becomes stale. An marketing mix model that is not continuously tuned against fresh data and evolving business context loses its utility fast, and rebuilding organizational momentum around a model nobody trusts anymore is harder than starting from scratch.

CaliberMind: the data is ready, and so is the team.

CaliberMind sidesteps both problems. Because the platform already operates as a marketing data warehouse, the spend and performance data from your CRM, ad platforms, and marketing tools is already unified and flowing. The data wrangling is done.

But the platform's most important advantage is the expert-guided approach to implementation. CaliberMind's data science team works directly with each customer to prepare historical spend data, configure all model parameters informed by the customer's own business context, and validate outputs against known results. The team stays engaged to tune the model as your business evolves, so it never goes stale.

What this means for marketing leaders:

1. Portfolio-level ROI visibility: CaliberMind's MMM gives marketing leaders a macro view of how total marketing investment translates to revenue, separating baseline growth from marketing-driven impact across every channel. For the first time, B2B organizations can measure the true incremental contribution of their marketing spend against the baseline independent of platform-reported metrics.

2. Data-backed budget allocation: When the C-suite questions a major budget shift or a new channel investment, marketing leaders can model the projected revenue impact before a dollar moves. Interactive scenario planning replaces opinion-driven debates with evidence-driven alignment across stakeholders.

3. Diminishing returns detection: The platform identifies the saturation point for each channel, showing exactly where incremental spend stops driving growth. This gives marketing teams the confidence to reallocate budget proactively rather than discovering waste after the fact.

4. A continuously improving model. Unlike consultant-delivered MMM engagements that produce a static output, CaliberMind's model is connected to a living data warehouse. As new spend, pipeline, and CRM data flows in, the model updates automatically. Combined with ongoing tuning from CaliberMind's data science team, the model becomes more accurate over time rather than less.

Is your data ready?

To help B2B organizations move past the fear that their data is too dirty or sparse for advanced modeling, CaliberMind is offering complimentary data readiness evaluations. The CaliberMind team will assess historical spend volume, CRM data quality, and channel diversity to determine an organization's readiness for MMM.

To learn more and request a data evaluation, visit https://calibermind.com/solutions/marketing-mix-modeling/

About CaliberMind

CaliberMind is a B2B revenue analytics platform that provides total Go-To-Market visibility. By consolidating all levels of marketing measurement into one unified data architecture, CaliberMind empowers B2B enterprises to reduce tech bloat, optimize their media mix, and deliver unbiased, defensible measurement of marketing performance to their executive teams.

CaliberMind launches Marketing Mix Modeling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.