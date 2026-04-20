NTx Connect Launches as the Definitive Local Platform for North St. Charles City

NTx Connect is a hyper-local media platform that combines a digital hub, monthly magazine, local events, jobs, bookings, and community stories in one place Paul Dinkins is founder of The Commons. Through initiatives like NTx Connect, Paul is pioneering innovative models that strengthen local economies while cultivating belonging in an increasingly digital world. Spencer Cope is a software engineer and Director of Technology at The Commons Group. He is passionate about building digital platforms to connect people and communities.

New hyper-local media platform combines a digital hub, monthly magazine, local events, jobs, bookings, and community stories in one place

NTx Connect exists because great communities deserve great information: one place, local, trusted, and always current” — Paul Dinkins, Commons Group Founder

ST CHARLES , MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NTx Connect , the hyper-local media and community platform powered by The Commons and founded by Paul Dinkins , has officially launched as the definitive local platform for residents and businesses in North St. Charles City. The platform serves as the essential link between community and commerce, offering a full business directory, local event listings, online bookings, a monthly digital and print magazine, a jobs board , and community-focused stories, all in one place.The launch marks the latest milestone in Dinkins’ broader effort to build a connected local ecosystem in New Town at St. Charles and the surrounding community, following the recent acquisition of Shire Lane Estate, a multi-use experiential campus. With NTx Connect, the focus turns to solving a persistent challenge: the local information gap.“NTx Connect exists because great communities deserve great information. Every day, residents in our area are looking for something to do, somewhere to eat, or a business to support, and that information is scattered or simply not findable. We built NTx to be the answer: one place, local, trusted, and always current,” said Dinkins.NTx Connect is designed to close two critical gaps within the local ecosystem. The first is the Information Gap, where engaged residents lack a single, reliable source for community happenings and opportunities. The second is the Reach Gap, where local businesses struggle to efficiently connect with a high-intent community-minded audience. By addressing both, NTx Connect strengthens the connection between residents and local commerce.Visitors to ntxconnect.com can explore a full business directory covering dining, services, and real estate; submit, browse, and book local experiences and events; access the monthly NTx Connect Magazine; and explore job openings (or post an open job). The site also offers visitors access to community stories through two original editorial series. The Community Hero Series spotlights residents making a meaningful local impact, while the Eagle’s View Series features perspectives written by Orchard Farm High School students, giving the next generation a voice in the community conversation.Coming soon: full event management and ticketing tools, local deals from neighborhood businesses, and a community marketplace to facilitate freelance services, equipment sharing, and more.“There are sites and organizations that focus on St. Charles, with promotion of happenings included in their outreach, but nothing to serve our specific neighborhood, until now,” said Spencer Cope, Director of Technology for Commons Group. He adds, “I joined Paul on this venture because we share a vision of connecting people and communities, and I built the site from the ground up to reflect that connectivity.” He adds, “NTx Connect is local in the truest sense.”Unlike broad regional publications or event aggregators attached to larger news outlets, NTx Connect is intentionally and exclusively focused on the Orchard Farm School District community and the surrounding North St. Charles area. With more than 14,000 residents in the region, NTx Connect is designed to serve a tightly-knit community that is civically engaged and ready to support local businesses. It also functions as a business development engine for the local economy. By providing businesses with targeted access to a community-minded demographic, NTx Connect functions to keep dollars and attention local.NTx Connect is powered by The Commons, a community hub located in the New Town business district that integrates shared workspaces, event venues, and Commons Fitness under one roof. The Commons functions as an entrepreneurial and relational hub for early-stage founders, small businesses, creatives, and community leaders. NTx Connect serves as the outward-facing media and distribution layer, extending the mission of connection beyond the building's four walls.Dinkins, a U.S. Navy veteran and MBA graduate of Washington University's Olin Business School, has built The Commons around a philosophy he describes as a quadruple bottom line: people, planet, profit, and purpose. NTx Connect turns community information into infrastructure, making it easier for residents to engage, businesses to grow, and the local economy to thrive together."We built NTx Connect because a thriving local economy runs on information. When residents can find local businesses, discover jobs and events, and engage with their community in one place, it creates a flywheel effect which leads to more engagement, more foot traffic, and more revenue staying local," said Brett O’Daniell, Director of Operations for The Commons.Residents are invited to visit ntxconnect.com – or download the NTx Connect app – to explore local events, browse the business directory, book local experiences, explore open jobs, and read the latest issue of NTx Connect Magazine. Local businesses can reach more than 14,000 engaged residents through advertising, directory listings, and featured opportunities at ntxconnect.com.###About NTx ConnectNTx Connect is a hyper-local, multi-media platform serving the North St. Charles City community. Offering a monthly print magazine, website, digital signage, and online marketing tools, NTx Connect is the essential link between community and commerce for residents and businesses in the Orchard Farm School District and the surrounding area. NTx Connect is powered by The Commons, located in the New Town business district of St. Charles, Missouri. Visit ntxconnect.com.About The CommonsThe Commons is an integrated coworking space, event venue, and fitness center located in New Town, St. Charles, Missouri. Founded by Paul Dinkins, The Commons functions as an entrepreneurial and relational hub for early-stage founders, small businesses, creatives, and community leaders. The Commons also operates Shire Lane Estate, a multi-use experiential event campus, and is the entity behind Commons Invest, a community-driven real estate investment initiative. Learn more at commonsgroup.co.

NTxConnect: Your Guide to New Town & North St. Charles

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