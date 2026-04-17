Russells YELLOW Introduces Visual Pricing Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Align on Home Value

A visual pricing chart showing nearby homes by size and price, with the subject property highlighted for comparison. Russells YELLOW

A Florida real estate platform launches a built-in pricing tool that visually maps home values, helping both sellers set prices and buyers understand them.

Pricing a home has always involved some level of interpretation. We wanted to make that clearer.” — Russell, Founder of Russells YELLOW

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russells YELLOW , a Florida-based real estate platform focused on online-first home sales, announced the launch of a visual pricing tool designed to help buyers and sellers better understand and align on home values.The new feature presents nearby homes on a chart that plots price against square footage, including active, pending, and sold listings. Each property appears as a point on the graph, with a trendline showing how price typically relates to size in the surrounding market. Users can hover over any point to view details about that listing, including its price, size, and location. The seller’s home is placed directly within that context, making it easy to see how it compares.While comparable sales have long been used to estimate value, they are often presented as lists or summaries that require interpretation. YELLOW’s approach turns that data into a visual model, allowing users to quickly understand where a home sits within the market.“Pricing is one of the hardest parts of selling a home,” said Russell, Founder of Russells YELLOW.“Sellers want to know their price makes sense, and buyers want to know they are not overpaying. By putting everything on a single chart, both sides can see the same information in a way that is much easier to understand.”The tool is built directly into the listing workflow, allowing sellers to evaluate pricing as they prepare their home for sale. By showing how similar homes are positioned in the market, the feature helps sellers make more informed decisions while giving buyers a clearer reference point when reviewing a listing.By improving clarity around pricing, YELLOW aims to reduce one of the most common sources of friction in real estate transactions. When both parties can see how a home compares to others nearby, negotiations can be more straightforward and grounded in shared data.The pricing tool is part of Russells YELLOW’s broader effort to simplify the home-selling process through an integrated, online-first platform. Sellers can manage pricing, showings, offers, and closing steps in one place, with licensed support available when needed.Rather than relying on disconnected tools or subjective interpretation, YELLOW continues to build features that guide users through each stage of a transaction with greater transparency and ease.YELLOW is currently available in Florida and continues expanding its platform with tools designed to streamline and clarify the home buying and selling process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.