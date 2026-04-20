TCPI Honors Collective Staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) at Annual Tax Policy and Practice Symposium

JCT is the Sixteenth Recipient of TCPI Pillar of Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI) announced today that the current and former staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) will be awarded the 2026 Pillar of Excellence Award in recognition of their substantial, continuing and meaningful contributions to tax policy. The award will be presented at TCPI’s 27th Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium held May 14-15 in Washington, D.C.

“The Pillar of Excellence Award has historically been given to deserving individuals whose performance and activities help further the knowledge and understanding of the tax community at large, thereby helping further our mission at the TCPI,” said Urvi Doshi Sood, Chair of TCPI's Board of Directors and Vice President, Taxes & General Tax Counsel; Acting Treasurer at Lockheed Martin Corporation. “For the TCPI Board, there is no group of professionals better equipped to embody the organization’s mission than the current and former staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation. Their excellence, experience, and deep technical expertise underpin the nonpartisan, tax-focused work they deliver at every stage of the legislative process - from policy development and analysis to revenue estimation - in support of the Congressional tax-writing committees and beyond.”

“On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Joint Committee on Taxation, we are delighted to present the 16th Pillar of Excellence Award to a group of particularly well-deserving tax professionals,” said Lynda K. Walker, Esq., Executive Director and General Counsel of TCPI. “First established in 1926 under the Revenue Act of 1926, JCT’s mission was to ‘investigate and report upon the operation, effects, and administration of the Federal system of income and other internal revenue taxes.’ While changes in personnel and political climate are constant, the mission of the JCT has not waivered. Professionals in the tax community can count on the JCT staff to provide nonpartisan and fact-based tax policy analysis, technical advice, and revenue estimates of tax proposals. Congressional policymakers can depend on the JCT staff for their assistance in the development of legislative proposals, analysis of costs, all in their quest to better understand the budgetary effects of their proposed legislation on American taxpayers. The work of the highly specialized staff of economists, attorneys and accountants is critical and indispensable to the formulation and implementation of sound tax policy. The TCPI Board and I look forward to honouring them – former and current - with the prestigious Pillar Award at our annual conference.”

Qualifications for the Pillar of Excellence Award include playing a key role in developing tax policy and actively participating in opportunities to advance the knowledge and understanding of other tax professionals, business leaders and policymakers. Past honorees have included Eric Solomon, Bernard Shapiro, John Buckley, Lawrence B. Gibbs, Janice Mays, Mark Weinberger, Thomas Barthold, Pamela F. Olson, Mark A. Prater, Martin A. Sullivan, Grace Perez-Navarro, Barbara Angus, Bob Stack, Hank Gutman, and Doug W. O’Donnell.

TCPI's 27th Annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium, "Tax Matters: Federal, State, and Global Taxes in Turbulent Times", will bring together leading tax professionals and policymakers from government, academia and the private sector to consider how businesses and other stakeholders can best strive to adapt to changes in the tax world and remain competitive. For more details, please visit www.tcpi.org.

About The Tax Council Policy Institute (TCPI)

TCPI is a non-profit, non-partisan, 501(c)(3) public policy research and educational organization. It was created to help bring about a better understanding of significant tax policies that impact businesses and the economy through careful study, thoughtful evaluation and open discussion. The annual Tax Policy & Practice Symposium is one of the programs utilized by TCPI to accomplish its mission.



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