Eric & Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Receive Hollywood Stage Award 2026 Best Web Series, Adding to Growing Legacy of Excellence

Eric & Dr. Sakeisha recieve Hollywood Stage Script Film Award 2026! Eric & Dr. Sakeisha recieve Hollywood Stage Script Film Award 2026! Red Carpet Eric & Dr. Sakeisha recieve Hollywood Stage Script Film Award 2026! Offical Laurel

Hollywood, CA — April 17, 2026 — Eric Hylick and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick have been honored with the Hollywood Stage Award 2026 Best Web Series

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric & Dr. Sakeisha Hylick Receive Hollywood Stage Award 2026 for Best Web Series, Adding to Growing Legacy of ExcellenceVisionary entrepreneurs, media leaders, and executive producers Eric Hylick and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick have been honored with the Hollywood Stage Award 2026 in the category of Best Web Series for their acclaimed production, Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple The prestigious recognition celebrates excellence in digital entertainment, innovation, and audience impact. The award was presented during a star-studded Hollywood ceremony recognizing standout creators and industry leaders.This latest honor adds to an already impressive record of awards and recognition earned by Eric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick through their leadership, media innovation, entrepreneurship, and community impact. Their growing list of achievements reflects a consistent commitment to excellence, empowerment, and transformational leadership across multiple industries.Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple has gained momentum as a powerful platform focused on entrepreneurship, financial growth, relationships, and legacy-building. Through authentic conversations and actionable insights, the series continues inspiring couples and individuals to pursue success together.“This award represents the power of vision, consistency, and partnership,” said Eric Hylick. “Every milestone reminds us that purpose-driven work creates real impact.”Dr. Sakeisha Hylick added, “We are grateful for every recognition, but most importantly, we are grateful for the lives being changed through the message behind our platform.”Beyond entertainment, the Hylicks continue expanding their influence through business development, leadership coaching, speaking engagements, streaming television, and community-focused initiatives. Their journey has positioned them as rising voices in business media and purpose-centered leadership.The Hollywood Stage Award marks another milestone in a legacy that continues to grow nationally and internationally.Additional Honors & RecognitionEric & Dr. Sakeisha Hylick and their affiliated ventures have also received multiple awards and recognitions for excellence in leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, and media impact. A full list of honors can be viewed at:About Eric & Dr. Sakeisha HylickEric and Dr. Sakeisha Hylick are entrepreneurs, speakers, executive producers, and transformational leaders dedicated to helping individuals and couples build wealth, purpose, and generational impact. Through media, mentorship, and business leadership, they continue inspiring audiences worldwide.Media ContactH2 Media Production Inc. / Build Network TVEmail: media@buildnetworktv.comWebsite: www.buildnetworktv.com

Becoming A Millionaire Power Couple Trailer

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