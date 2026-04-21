FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DRAMEDY MOVIE 'JAUNT'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic road trip dramedy JAUNT -- now available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms April 21, 2026

Romantic Road Trip Dramedy Featuring Acting Debut of Montana Newsom Sets Digital Debut Worldwide on VOD Platforms April 21st, 2026

JAUNT follows two strangers who meet at the right time for all the wrong reasons, and discover that no matter how far you go, you can’t outrun the parts of yourself you’re trying to leave behind.” — Filmmaker Alexi Papalexopoulos

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic road trip dramedy JAUNT, which will be available to rent/own worldwide on digital HD internet, cable, DVD and satellite platforms April 21, 2026. JAUNT presents the feature film acting debut of Montana Newsom, daughter of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

JAUNT tells the story of a fleeting encounter in Los Angeles. Paul, a washed-up and manic-depressive photographer, and Madeline, a vivacious Parisian free spirit, find themselves entangled in more than just a one-night stand. Their unexpected connection propels them on a road trip to San Francisco. Each mile along the scenic California coast draws them closer in ways they hadn’t anticipated. As the landscapes shift from the bustling city to serene coastal towns, their relationship deepens, revealing vulnerabilities, regrets, and dreams. But beneath the laughter and shared moments, a storm is brewing. Paul harbors a secret about the true purpose of their journey: a revelation he fears could shatter their bond. With every passing mile, the weight of the untold truth looms larger, threatening to unravel the magic of their spontaneous adventure. When Madeline discovers Paul’s hidden agenda, she also reveals parts of her past, uniting them in a new and unexpected way.

Written by JR Rappaport and directed by Alexi Papalexopoulos, JAUNT was produced by Alexi Papalexopoulos, Arianna Papalexopoulos, and Meghan Weinstein. Featured actors include Blake Worrell (‘Paul’), Emanuela Boisbouvier (‘Madeline’) and Montana Newsom (‘Talia’).

“JAUNT began as an exploration of escape. The kind we chase through other people, new places, or fleeting moments that feel more alive than our own lives,” said filmmaker Alexi Papalexopoulos. “JAUNT follows two strangers who meet at the right time for all the wrong reasons, and discover that no matter how far you go, you can’t outrun the parts of yourself you’re trying to leave behind.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire JAUNT directly with the filmmakers.

JAUNT website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19395772/

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - JAUNT (2026)

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