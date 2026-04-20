PAULA ABDUL CHOSEN FOR IAOTP'S LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD & TOP GLOBAL ICON OF THE YEAR IN ENTERTAINMENT & PHILANTHROPY

Photo Credit: Sebastian Smith

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor famous celebrity Paula Abdul at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Paula Abdul, an internationally acclaimed performer, choreographer, and philanthropist, has been selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Top Global Icon of the Year in Entertainment & Philanthropy for her outstanding leadership, global influence, and enduring contributions to both the entertainment industry and charitable initiatives Inclusion with IAOTP is an honor reserved for a select few members within each discipline. Honorees are chosen based on professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, and contributions to their communities. Paula Abdul has clearly demonstrated excellence in every aspect of her career, earning her this distinguished recognition. Paula will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With decades of experience in the entertainment industry, Paula Abdul has solidified her place as a global icon. She first rose to prominence as a choreographer for the Los Angeles Lakers before becoming a chart-topping recording artist with multiple number-one hits. Her groundbreaking work as a choreographer for artists such as Janet Jackson, George Michael, and Prince, as well as in movies like Coming to America, helped redefine the landscape of music videos, live performances, and dance itself.As a solo artist, Paula achieved worldwide success with albums including Forever Your Girl, producing multiple number-one singles and earning widespread acclaim. She later became a household name as an original judge on the hit television show American Idol, where her warmth, expertise, and authenticity resonated with millions of viewers globally.Beyond her professional achievements, Paula Abdul is deeply committed to philanthropy and advocacy. She has been an active supporter of organizations such as Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, American Humane, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Wigs & Wishes, Dancers Against Cancer, City of Hope, and the Avon Foundation, contributing to both patient support and critical research initiatives. She has also worked alongside Best Friends Animal Society, championing animal welfare and rescue efforts.In addition, Paula has supported arts education through Turnaround Arts and has contributed to disaster relief efforts with The Red Cross. She serves as a spokesperson for the National Eating Disorders Association and has been honored by GLAAD for her advocacy and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Through it all, she continues to use her platform to champion women’s empowerment, youth development, and health-related causes, consistently lending her voice to initiatives that create meaningful and lasting impact.Throughout her illustrious career, Paula Abdul has received numerous awards and accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Music Video, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, and an Emmy Award for her exceptional choreography. In recognition of both her professional achievements and humanitarian contributions, she was also awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2019. Her legacy is defined not only by her artistic achievements but also by her unwavering commitment to giving back. For this distinction, Paula Abdul will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. This prestigious event celebrates the accomplishments of top professionals from around the world in an elegant and memorable setting.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, shared: “We are honored to recognize Paula Abdul with this extraordinary award. She is a true global icon whose impact on entertainment and philanthropy is both profound and enduring. Her talent, dedication, and generosity make her incredibly deserving of this recognition. We look forward to celebrating her at the gala.”In addition to her entertainment and philanthropic endeavors, Paula Abdul continues to inspire audiences as a mentor, performer, and advocate for creativity and self-expression. Her passion for empowering others and her unwavering commitment to excellence ensure that her influence will be felt for generations to come.Looking back, Paula attributes her success to her perseverance, passion for her craft, and the mentors who guided her along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with family, supporting charitable initiatives, and continuing to explore new creative ventures.For more information please visit: https://paulaabdul.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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