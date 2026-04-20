Ne-Yo Hosts Ologo Charity Golf Tournament in Support of The Oasis Academy - Photo Credit: Roderick Hornton

With the support of Ne-Yo and Ologo Sport, The Oasis Academy continues its mission to create opportunity for the extraordinary young people it exists to serve.

Oasis Academy is doing the kind of work that can truly change lives.” — Ne-Yo, Grammy Award-Winning Artist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Ologo Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo, brought together an inspiring community of athletes, entertainers, business leaders, and advocates for a meaningful day in support of Oasis Academy.

Held through the Ologo Sport initiative, the tournament created a memorable experience rooted in generosity, connection, and shared purpose. Guests gathered for a day on the course while helping advance Oasis Academy’s mission to serve gifted orphans with education, community, and the opportunity to thrive.

As the world’s first academy for gifted orphans, The Oasis Academy was founded to support youth from across the U.S. and around the world. These youth come from foster care, homelessness, orphanages, and trafficking, and Oasis Academy helps them grow into leaders, reformers, and visionaries who will shape future generations. Oasis Academy is building environments where gifted young people who have experienced profound hardship can be met with belonging, encouragement, and real opportunity.

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed golf, entertainment, networking, and fundraising opportunities that helped generate support for Oasis Academy’s growing vision. The atmosphere reflected the power of community coming together around a hopeful cause and investing in the potential of young lives.

“Oasis Academy is doing the kind of work that can truly change lives,” said Ne-Yo, tournament host. “When we come together with heart, purpose, and a commitment to the next generation, we can help create real opportunity for young people who deserve every chance to thrive.”

“We are deeply grateful to Ne-Yo, the Ologo team, and every sponsor, participant, and supporter who helped make this event so meaningful,” said L.R. Fox, Founder and Chairman of The Oasis Academy. “Their generosity helps create new pathways for young people whose resilience deserves to be met with real opportunity, strong community, and a future full of possibility.”

The Ologo Charity Golf Tournament continues to build momentum as a premier gathering at the intersection of sports, culture, and philanthropy, while helping expand awareness and support for the life-changing work of The Oasis Academy.

With the support of this community, The Oasis Academy continues its mission to create lasting opportunity for the extraordinary young people it exists to serve. Together, these partners and supporters are helping shape a future where resilience can be met with opportunity and gifted young people are given the support to fully step into their potential.

For more information about The Oasis Academy, visit: https://www.theoasisacademy.org/

For more information about Ologo Sport and future event details, visit: https://ologosport.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.