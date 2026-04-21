Hotel AWA Brings Patagonia’s 'Farm Charm' to Life with Garden and Culinary Experiences

Hotel AWA invites guests to experience hands-on, land-based experiences centered on its working garden Hotel AWA’s huerta, or working garden After gathering their flowers, guests learn from the gardening team about the fundamentals of arranging a bouquet

A working garden, orchard, and greenhouse anchor a collection of new experiences that bring Patagonia’s land, seasons, and flavors to life

Muddy boots, morning harvests, and the smell of fresh herbs are as much a part of a Hotel AWA stay as the volcano views.” — Hotel AWA

PUERTO VARAS, CHILE, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travelers increasingly seek meaningful, grounded ways to connect with place, Hotel AWA brings a refined sense of "farm charm" to northern Patagonia through a collection of hands-on, land-based experiences centered on its working garden, or huerta — where muddy boots, morning harvests, and the smell of fresh herbs are as much a part of the stay as the volcano views.Set along the shores of Lake Llanquihue, with Osorno Volcano rising in the distance, the brutalist-style boutique hotel has developed a menu of more than 20 guided excursions that translate the natural rhythms of Chile’s Lake Region into hands-on, guest-facing experiences. At the heart of some of them are the garden, greenhouse, and orchard: living, working spaces rooted in the unhurried cycles of the land that connect agriculture, gastronomy, learning, and hospitality.Locally known as the huerta, the vast area near the hotel encompasses a greenhouse, flower gardens, an orchard, a chicken coop, and multiple growing beds with seasonal flowers, herbs, and vegetables. Open to guests throughout the day, it offers a flexible and personal way to engage with the landscape, whether through independent exploration or guided activities shaped by what is growing at any given moment. It is, at its core, a working farm that guests are invited into, not merely to observe, but to participate in.Among the most beloved of these experiences is “Pick a Bouquet with a Volcano View,” a hands-on floral ritual that invites guests to slow down and engage with the land in a sensory, creative way. Basket and clippers in hand, guests move through rows of blooms — ranging from tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths in spring to roses, dahlias, hydrangeas, and sunflowers in summer — alongside native species such as chilco and aromatic foliage like matico.After gathering their selections, guests join the gardening team to learn the fundamentals of conditioning and arranging, creating a hand-tied bouquet that can be displayed in-room or prepared as a keepsake. Welcoming for all ages, the flower experience emphasizes participation over observation and the pleasure of making something by hand.Seasonality plays a central role across all huerta-based experiences. During peak months, guests may harvest herbs, vegetables, and fruit from the orchard, including apples, peaches, quinces, and berries, while gaining insight into the region’s fertile volcanic soil and temperate climate. The space also includes a chicken coop, where travelers can collect fresh eggs that are later used in the hotel’s kitchen, reinforcing the direct connection between land and table.This connection carries through to Hotel AWA’s culinary programming, where guests can accompany chefs to local markets, return to the property to harvest additional ingredients from the huerta, and take part in hands-on cooking classes that reflect the flavors of southern Chile.Beyond the garden, the excursion menu expands into the surrounding landscapes. Guests explore Patagonia by foot, bicycle (pedaled or electric), kayak, horseback, fly-fishing, rafting, visiting artists, or via scenic flight. Each activity is designed to reveal a different dimension of the region while maintaining a strong sense of place and intention.As Chile’s first B Corp-certified hotel (since 2020), Hotel AWA integrates sustainability, community connection, and thoughtful design into every aspect of the guest experience. Whether through the huerta or the wider landscape, each guided encounter is bespoke, immersive, and deeply rooted in the natural and cultural fabric of Chile's Lake District, where the farm isn't a backdrop, but the story itself.Rates at Hotel AWA range from $650 B&B per room based on double occupancy to an all-inclusive rate of $1,900 per person for 2 nights. For more information or to make reservations at Hotel AWA, please contact +56 9 5397 0740; email reservas@hotelawa.cl; or visit www.hotelawa.cl/en/

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