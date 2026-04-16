Rabid Dog Confirmed in Anderson County; Four People and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 16, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a brown and black German shepherd dog found near La Paz Street and Los Cabos Lane in Pendleton, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The brown and black German shepherd dog was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing April 14, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies April 15, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this dog or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This dog is the fifth animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 24 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, 11 of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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