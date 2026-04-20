BRS Media Highlights ICANN 2026 New gTLD Opportunity and Announces Presence at Manchester Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRS Media today announced the release of its latest industry blog, offering key insights into the upcoming New gTLD application window scheduled to open April 30, 2026 by ICANN. The post delivers strategic guidance for brands, communities, and digital operators evaluating participation in the next phase of domain name expansion.The full blog post is available at: https://brsregistry.com/blog The 2026 round represents the first opportunity in more than a decade for organizations to apply for and operate their own top-level domain, with increased emphasis on technical capability, policy compliance, and long-term sustainability.“A New gTLD is not just a digital asset, it is a long-term business,” said George T Bundy, CEO of BRS Media. “Our success with .FM demonstrates that category focus, brand alignment, and sustained market development are what ultimately define winners in this space.”Having pioneered the industry-specific domain category with dotFM nearly three decades ago, BRS Media established a model for how a top-level domain can evolve into a globally recognized digital brand. Today, .FM remains at the forefront of innovation, widely adopted by leading creators, platforms, and media companies worldwide.The company also specializes in AI-driven registry consulting and management, supporting NewTLDs, gTLDs, and ccTLDs with expertise in brand identity, DNS, strategic marketing, and market analysis.In advance of the application window, the company confirmed it will attend the ICANN Contracted Parties Summit 2026, taking place April 27–29, 2026 in Manchester at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel.BRS Media will be meeting with prospective applicants, partners, and industry stakeholders throughout the summit and encourages those attending to connect in advance, regardless of application status or stage of consideration.Set up a meeting to secure time during the summit: https://brsregistry.com/cal About BRS Media, Inc:Based in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) district, BRS Media Inc. is a media technology and brand innovation firm focused on empowering digital creators, broadcasters, and interactive platforms. Its portfolio includes BRS Registry, providing strategic marketing, brand development, and registry consulting for ICANN New Top-Level Domains; dotFMand dotAM, pioneering domain innovation for media-centric .FM and .AM brands; and dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am and .RADIO.fm, offering the radio industry a modern, purpose-driven namespace designed specifically for radio broadcasters and brands. Additional offerings include Main Street Branding™, which helps clients build world-class digital identities, and the iRadioservice platform. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks, and dotFM, dotAM, and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

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