Elite Sports Releases Anti-Slip Compression Rash Guards for No-Gi Grappling

Elite Sports Compression Rash Guards for No-Gi Elite Sports Women Rash Guards Elite Sports Logo

Elite Sports has released anti-slip compression rash guards for no-gi grappling that feature a waistband designed to reduce riding up during training.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Sports, a BJJ apparel company, has introduced a new line of compression rash guards with integrated anti-slip waistbands for no-gi grappling. The product is available through the company’s online catalog.The rash guards include an anti-slip band sewn into the interior of the waist hem. According to product specifications provided by the company, the band is designed to create friction against grappling shorts or the athlete's skin, reducing the garment's upward movement during training or competition. This addresses a common issue reported by practitioners of no-gi grappling, where standard rash guards may ride up during dynamic movements such as rolls, takedowns, and guard passes.The garments are constructed from a blend of polyester and spandex. Flatlock stitching is used throughout to reduce seam friction against the skin. The fabric is described as moisture-wicking, which helps move sweat away from the body. The rash guards are available in both short-sleeve and long-sleeve versions. Graphics are applied using a sublimation process, which, according to the company, helps prevent peeling or fading under regular use and washing. The compression fit is consistent with standard athletic base layers used in combat sports.The product is intended for multiple disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, mixed martial arts, boxing, kickboxing, and cross-training. No-gi grappling, which does not use the traditional kimono, has seen increased participation in recent years. Equipment requirements for no-gi training typically include rash guards and grappling shorts.Elite Sports continues to offer traditional training apparel, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Gis for adult, women’s, and kids’ divisions. The company’s gi line includes multiple colors and sizes. Detailed information on specific gi models, such as the Ultra-Light Preshrunk Blue Adult BJJ Gi, is available on the corresponding product pages.About Elite SportsElite Sports is a manufacturer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and combat sports equipment. The company produces BJJ gis, rash guards, shorts, and other training accessories. Its products are designed for multiple disciplines, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, No-Gi, and MMA.

Elite Sports Standard Short Sleeve Compression Rashguard Blue Review

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.