Continuum Acquires Teldon, Expanding North American Marketing Execution Capabilities

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Strategic acquisition combines print marketing expertise with comprehensive campaign management solutions

This partnership positions us to develop innovative marketing programs that leverage our combined strengths and respond to evolving client needs in the print and digital landscape” — Atul Goel, President of Continuum

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum, a leading marketing execution and creative services partner, has acquired Teldon, a print marketing company known for its personalized promotional print materials. The acquisition expands Continuum's presence across the United States and Canada, deepening local market capabilities.Together, the companies combine Teldon's 50 years of expertise in custom, branded print products with Continuum's comprehensive marketing execution solutions. This strategic move enhances Continuum's ability to serve retail and franchise organizations while expanding what Teldon can offer its existing customers beyond customized print marketing solutions to include branded merchandise, direct mail, commercial print, creative services, visual merchandising, and fully managed marketing execution programs."By combining forces, we're creating growth opportunities for both Teldon and Continuum teams while giving all of our clients access to expanded marketing support across complex, distributed networks," said Atul Goel, President of Continuum. "This partnership positions us to develop innovative marketing programs that leverage our combined strengths and respond to evolving client needs in the print and digital landscape."The integration of Teldon's operations enhances Continuum's North American footprint while bringing additional capabilities to the company. Teldon customers will benefit from access to a broader, more centralized suite of marketing execution services, as well as regional and offshore creative services support that improves cost efficiency and uncovers savings in a highly competitive market."This partnership maintains our day-to-day operations while giving customers access to expanded marketing and creative services," said Surinder Sekhon, Vice President and General Manager of Continuum Teldon. "We contribute our specialized print expertise and longstanding client relationships, while creating new opportunities to deliver physical brand experiences through a single, trusted partner. Our clients value consistent quality and meaningful connections with their customers, principles that both companies have built their reputations on."“Continuum is the right home for Teldon as our customers’ marketing needs continue to evolve,” said Jarvis Nicoll, President, Cardon Group. “We’re incredibly proud of the relationships we’ve built and the expertise the Teldon team brings to our customers every day. This acquisition with Continuum allows Teldon to honor that foundation while expanding what’s possible. It will open new doors for employees and strengthen the services we provide clients across North America.”All Teldon employees will join the Continuum team, with no disruption to daily operations or client service. As part of the acquisition, Teldon will operate under the name Continuum Teldon and continue to serve clients from its Richmond, British Columbia headquarters throughout Canada and the United States. The combined organization plans to introduce new integrated marketing solutions throughout 2026 that meet evolving client needs across print and digital channels.

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