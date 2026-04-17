Marketer on the Run Publishes Second Installment of ‘Selling Henderson’ Series Featuring Mayor Michelle Romero

Our goal is to provide a platform where candidates can directly share how they think about the future of Henderson.” — Remso W. Martinez

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketer on the Run, a Henderson-based marketing agency and industry journalism publication, has released the second installment of its editorial series “Selling Henderson: How to Promote, Grow, and Prosper in One of America’s Best Cities,” featuring incumbent Mayor Michelle Romero The Selling Henderson series takes a nonpartisan, strategy-focused approach to the 2026 Henderson mayoral race, examining how candidates think about the city’s identity, economic development, and long-term positioning in a competitive national landscape.Rather than focusing on traditional campaign coverage, the series explores how Henderson should be understood, communicated, and built as a city competing for residents, businesses, talent, and investment.Mayor Romero’s responses highlight her long-standing ties to the community, her experience in redevelopment efforts such as the transformation of the Water Street District, and her perspective on maintaining Henderson’s reputation for safety, quality of life, and economic growth.In the interview, Romero emphasizes the importance of economic diversification, strategic planning, and maintaining infrastructure and public safety as the city continues to grow. She also points to Henderson’s national recognition for quality of life, parks and recreation, and government performance as key differentiators in attracting families and businesses.“We appreciate Mayor Romero taking the time to participate in this series,” said Remso Martinez, CEO of Marketer on the Run. “Our goal is to provide a platform where candidates can directly share how they think about the future of Henderson.”Each candidate in the race has been invited to participate and is asked the same set of questions covering long-term vision, economic development, housing, public safety, and the city’s national positioning.The first installment of the series featured mayoral candidate Hollie Chadwick . Additional responses will be published on a rolling basis as candidates participate.The latest installment featuring Mayor Michelle Romero is now available at marketerontherun.com About Marketer on the RunMarketer on the Run is a Henderson-based marketing agency specializing in Fractional CMO services, brand strategy, and communications. In addition to client services, the company produces brand journalism and editorial content focused on marketing, media, business, and the evolving dynamics of growth, influence, and positioning.

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