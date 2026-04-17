ICVR Launches Craftology, an Agentic Production Platform That Turns Ideas Into Content at the Speed of Imagination

Craftology is a unified creation engine that helps creators turn ideas into content at the speed of imagination.

New platform gives creators and studios the ability to produce high-quality content without the traditional barriers of time, cost, and scale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICVR, a Los Angeles-based production technology studio, today announced the launch of Craftology , a new agentic production platform designed to fundamentally change how content is created, produced, and brought to life. Built for independent creators, studios, and agencies alike, Craftology unifies the fragmented production process into a single, streamlined system that enables teams to move from idea to finished content at the speed of imagination.For decades, the process of creating high-quality content has been constrained by cost, complexity, and access. Great ideas are often filtered out before they ever reach an audience, not because they lack merit, but because the infrastructure required to produce them has been out of reach. Craftology is built to remove those barriers and give small studios and professional creators a direct path from concept to final cut.“For far too long, production complexities have kept smaller and independent professional creators on the sidelines, not because of a lack of vision, but because the process has been too heavy and fragmented,” said Ben Stanbury, CEO of Craftology. “Craftology changes that. It gives creators the ability to take an idea and realize it as intended, without compromise. We’ve poured over a decade’s worth of experience working with studios into crafting a tool that truly works for those in the industry.” ICVR developed Craftology while working on productions for companies including Disney, Paramount, and Epic Games, and shaped the platform in response to the demands of real-world productions at the highest level.Craftology operates as a unified production ecosystem, designed to orchestrate the entire creative workflow. From concept development and asset creation to iteration and final output, the platform allows professional creators and studios to craft their projects in collaboration with AI agents designed for productions. This allows storytellers to realize their creative intent while maintaining studio-level quality. Unlike other tools that solely generate clips, Craftology is a robust infrastructure built by battle-tested industry insiders who understand the nuances of complex productions. As a result, the platform enables creators to scale their output seamlessly while empowering them to focus on the joy and magic of bringing new ideas to life.The team has already secured multiple enterprise pilots and partnerships with companies like AMD, Oracle, AWS, and Epic Games. Early users of the platform have already seen a measurable shift in output and efficiency. “One of the most surprising aspects of this experience has been the simplicity of the workflow. We anticipated a steep learning curve just to get rolling, but the Craftology team does an exceptional job of managing the process and the people—making everything feel remarkably intuitive from day one,” said Kevin Hicks, Co-Founder, AI Immortal Studios. Craftology’s creative engine is already allowing teams to run multiple productions simultaneously, reducing operational overhead and delivering high-quality content without the friction that typically slows production pipelines.At its core, Craftology is built to return control to creators. “We created the tool after seeing the small studios and professional creators that we work with struggle to navigate layers of approvals, deal with fragmented tools, and get stuck due to production bottlenecks,” said Ihar Heneralau, Chief Strategy Officer for Craftology. “We are thrilled to empower creators and small studios to execute on their original vision seamlessly, while maintaining creative integrity from start to finish.”The launch comes at a pivotal moment as AI continues to reshape the creative landscape. While many creators face uncertainty around how these tools will impact their role, Craftology reframes AI as an amplifier of creative potential rather than a replacement for it.“The future of content is not about replacing creators or removing humans from crafting ideas and bringing them to life. It is about enabling them and supercharging their creative energy,” Ted Schilowitz, Head of Craftology Workshops, added. The reason we call it “Craftology” is because craftsmanship is key to making all this work. The technology is in service of the craftspeople, not the other way around. That’s our North Star and why we are so motivated to bring this into the world.”Craftology is now available in beta. To learn more or join the waitlist, visit craftology.io

Craftology, Create at the Speed of Imagination

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