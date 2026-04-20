A&M Industrial Acquires Tool-Krib Supply Company, Expanding Metalworking Expertise and Cutting Tool Portfolio

Boosting productivity through expertise: A&M Industrial acquires Tool-Krib, expanding its cutting tool portfolio, reach and specialized support in the region.

By joining forces, we can continue a tradition of excellence while expanding our reach and capabilities to better serve the metalworking industry.” — David Young, President of A&M Industrial

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial is proud to announce the acquisition of Tool-Krib Supply Company of West Caldwell, NJ, effective April 15, 2026. This strategic acquisition strengthens A&M Industrial’s presence across the Mid-Atlantic region, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, while reinforcing its commitment to providing unmatched technical expertise and customer-focused solutions in metalworking.Like A&M Industrial, Tool-Krib brings a vast array of metalworking expertise and technical support at the spindle. The acquisition further deepens A&M Industrial’s already extensive product and cutting tool portfolio to include quality premium brands , providing customers with even greater access to high-performance tooling solutions.“Tool-Krib shares our dedication to delivering technical expertise, and providing customers with solutions that drive productivity,” said David Young, President of A&M Industrial. “By joining forces, we can continue a tradition of excellence while expanding our reach and capabilities to better serve the metalworking industry in our trading area.”About A&M IndustrialA&M Industrial is a leading independent industrial supply distributor with branches across the East Coast, primarily serving the industrial manufacturing industry in the United States. A&M Industrial offers over one million maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, metalworking and machining tools, plus a wide variety of safety and PPE solutions, PVF products, process system equipment, and more. Renowned throughout the industry for their experienced staff and know-how, A&M Industrial provides an extensive range of services designed to increase customer productivity, efficiency and safety. Since 1954, A&M Industrial has continued to build a legacy upon founder Arny Young’s core principle: put people first, and success will follow.About Tool-Krib Supply CompanyTool-Krib Supply Company, based in West Caldwell, NJ, is a trusted provider of metalworking solutions and cutting tools, known for its technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and broad product offering. The company traces its roots back to 1938, when it was founded as Van Duren Supply, and was later rebranded as Tool-Krib in the 1980s.

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