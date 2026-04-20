Legal Tax Defense Expands Los Angeles Tax Lawyer Services to Address Rising IRS and State Tax Debt Cases

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Tax Defense, Inc., a California-based tax resolution firm, has expanded its Los Angeles tax lawyer services to assist individuals and businesses facing increasing pressure from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB).The expansion comes as more taxpayers encounter enforcement actions such as wage garnishments, bank levies, tax liens, and penalties. Legal Tax Defense states that timely legal representation can help taxpayers navigate complex tax regulations and pursue structured resolution strategies.Growing Demand for Tax Resolution Support in CaliforniaAccording to Legal Tax Defense, California remains one of the most active states in tax collection enforcement. Taxpayers dealing with unresolved liabilities may face escalating actions that can affect income, property, and financial stability.The firm notes that working with a qualified Los Angeles tax lawyer allows taxpayers to communicate with tax authorities through legal representation, ensuring that filings, negotiations, and compliance efforts are handled appropriately.Scope of Los Angeles Tax Lawyer ServicesLegal Tax Defense provides a range of services designed to address different types of tax-related challenges.These services include:-Wage Garnishment Intervention: Assisting clients in addressing garnishments and developing resolution plans to prevent further income disruption.-IRS and State Levy Assistance: Responding to collection notices and working to prevent or resolve asset seizures.-Offer in Compromise Evaluation: Reviewing financial eligibility for potential settlement programs offered by the IRS.-Penalty Abatement Support: Assisting clients in requesting reductions or removal of certain penalties when applicable.-Tax Lien Resolution: Exploring available options for lien release, withdrawal, or subordination.-Audit Representation: Providing support during IRS or state tax audits, including preparation and communication with authorities.-Bank Levy Assistance: Taking timely steps to address frozen or seized bank accounts.-Late Tax Filing and Compliance: Helping taxpayers file overdue returns and address substitute filings by the IRS.Each case is evaluated individually to determine the most appropriate course of action based on the taxpayer’s financial situation and compliance history.Importance of Timely Action in Tax MattersLegal Tax Defense emphasizes that delaying action on tax debt can lead to compounding penalties and increased enforcement measures. In some cases, taxpayers may risk losing assets or facing prolonged financial hardship.The firm advises individuals to seek professional assistance as early as possible to explore available options and establish a structured resolution plan.Consultation and Case EvaluationLegal Tax Defense offers case evaluations for individuals seeking guidance on resolving tax liabilities. During the consultation process, a Los Angeles tax lawyer reviews the taxpayer’s situation and outlines potential next steps.The firm also provides direct communication with the IRS and state agencies on behalf of clients, helping to manage documentation, correspondence, and negotiations.For immediate assistance, individuals can contact Legal Tax Defense at 800-804-2769.About Legal Tax Defense, Inc.Legal Tax Defense, Inc. is a tax resolution firm headquartered in Santa Ana, California. The firm focuses on assisting individuals and businesses with IRS and state tax matters, including tax debt resolution, audit representation, and compliance support. Legal Tax Defense works to develop structured solutions tailored to each client’s financial circumstances.More information can be found at https://www.legaltaxdefense.com/

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