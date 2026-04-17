Influential Women Launches ‘The Pivot Powerhouse’ Masterclass Translating Your Professional DNA for Executive Success

Expert reveals how to move beyond industry labels and leverage non-linear careers as strategic advantage.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women today announced the launch of The Pivot Powerhouse: Translating Your Professional DNA for Executive Success masterclass, featuring Dr. Samantha Gordano, human resources director, organizational strategist, and author of doctoral research on autonomy, motivation, and leadership.This masterclass challenges a pervasive myth: that 15 or 20 years in one industry locks you into a career cage. Dr. Gordano, a former 17-year librarian who successfully pivoted into executive leadership in the industrial sector, proves that non-linear careers are not liabilities. They are strategic advantages. The Pivot Powerhouse teaches professionals how to stop "starting over" and start "starting from experience," translating niche expertise into boardroom assets.Many professionals feel typecast by their longest-held job title. They worry that years of deep expertise in one industry have rendered them unmarketable elsewhere. But Dr. Gordano's research and lived experience reveal a different truth: the ability to see across industries, to identify organizational inefficiencies, to understand systems from a unique vantage point; these are exactly the skills executive leaders need.Dr. Gordano's own pivot from librarianship to industrial HR leadership demonstrates what's possible when professionals learn to translate their expertise. She didn't start over. She started from experience. She didn't abandon her skills. She reframed them through an executive lens. Her Lean Six Sigma background, identifying waste, optimizing systems, came from her librarian years. Her understanding of complex organizational dynamics came from managing information systems and human behavior. What changed was not her capability, but how she communicated it.In this masterclass, Dr. Gordano provides a tactical toolkit for the radical career pivot. Participants will learn the Translation Matrix: how to rewrite professional narratives using executive language that CEOs and recruiters actually value. They'll discover the Outsider Advantage: why non-traditional backgrounds are superpower for spotting organizational waste. They'll complete the Autonomy Audit: a research-backed framework ensuring career moves align with personal motivation and control needs. And they'll master Strategic Quitting: reframing gaps or pivots on resumes as high-level resource allocation decisions.The masterclass is distinct because of its grounding in both research and real-world application. Dr. Gordano's doctoral research in organizational leadership, combined with her SHRM-SCP certification and Lean Six Sigma expertise, creates a framework that's academically rigorous and immediately actionable. Participants receive tactical tools they can implement immediately in their career transitions.This masterclass is designed for coaches, consultants, and corporate leaders who feel stuck in their current industry and are ready to translate years of expertise into new, higher-impact arenas. It's for professionals who've been told their background is "non-traditional" and are ready to reframe that as strategic advantage. It's for anyone ready to stop feeling typecast and start commanding executive-level conversations.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates structured opportunities for women to publish, speak, and teach directly from their own experience, elevating women as primary voices rather than subjects of commentary.To view this masterclass and others in the series visit: influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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