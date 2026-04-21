Rockford to Celebrate Stories of Transformation at 1834 Alliance Honors & Celebration

1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers 1834 Celebration Event

Rockford’s new 1834 Alliance launches June 4 with a free public celebration honoring transformative leaders, projects and partnerships.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free public event on June 4 will recognize community-driven progress and inspire what comes nextA new civic tradition begins June 4 as community members gather at the Nordlof Center in downtown Rockford for the inaugural 1834 Alliance Honors & Celebration, a free public event recognizing the people, projects and transformative partnerships that have shaped community progress.And, free tickets are now available!Created by Transform Rockford, the 1834 Alliance celebrates a simple but powerful idea: that lasting progress happens when people come together with shared purpose, belief and the commitment to see things through.The June 4 event marks the public launch of the Alliance and invites the community to take part in an evening designed to be engaging, educational and inspiring.“This is about so much more than looking back,” said LoRayne Logan, Chair. “It’s about learning how transformation actually happens in a community like Rockford. And, just as importantly, it’s about inspiring the next chapters in our journey.”A Night of Stories, Recognition and MomentumThe evening will unveil and celebrate the inaugural 1834 Alliance honorees – the individuals and teams behind two specific multi-generational, transformative efforts that reflect decades of leadership, investment and collaboration.Through live storytelling, evocative documentary films and Honors presentations, attendees will experience the real stories behind Rockford’s progress – from early risks and bold ideas to lasting impact.Organizers emphasize that the evening is intentionally designed to balance factual substance and hopeful energy.“This will be a night that’s as enjoyable as it is meaningful,” said Michael Schablaske of the Alliance. “People will learn something, feel something and leave inspired.”Open to the PublicThe 1834 Alliance Honors & Celebration is free and open to the public, though advance registration is required due to limited seating.Organizers expect a broad cross-section of the community to attend, from civic and business leaders to students, emerging leaders and residents who care about the Rockford Region’s shared future.Event Details1834 Alliance Honors & CelebrationThursday, June 4, 20266:00 p.m.Nordlof Center118 N Main StRockford, IL 61101Free admission. Registration required.Register to AttendAbout the 1834 AllianceThe 1834 Alliance of Transformational Dreamers & Doers celebrates the collaborative spirit of Rockford's 1834 founders by honoring transformative achievements and projects—past and present—that define the Rockford Region at its best. Through honors celebrations, community events and storytelling, the Alliance seeks to connect and inspire changemakers to dream boldly, collaborate deeply and act decisively.About Transform RockfordTransform Rockford champions and protects the Rockford Region's shared vision and values. With a profound understanding of our region's vast potential, we serve as an accountability partner and convener, aligning resources and raising awareness of shared priorities. We seek to ensure that collective actions reflect the community's commitment to becoming a Top 25 U.S. community.

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