Route 37 Lane Shift Scheduled for Oaklawn Avenue Bridge Replacement Project in Cranston

Effective Friday night, April 24, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to return the existing traffic pattern to its original configuration by shifting travel lanes to the right on Route 37 East and West at the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge in Cranston.

As part of this change, RIDOT also will remove the stop sign at the I-295 North to Route 37 East ramp and open up Route 37 to three lanes in each direction over Oaklawn Avenue. RIDOT also will create a work zone down the middle of the bridge to replace its median barrier.

RIDOT is rebuilding the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge as part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. All work on this bridge will be done by early summer. Project completion is scheduled for Summer 2028.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Oaklawn Avenue Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.