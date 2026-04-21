Ovadia Heart Health Appoints Scott Gingold as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned business operator joins Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts as COO to drive growth and advance the mission of preventing one million heart attacks.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly Regarded Business Leader Joins Leadership Team Full-Time to Drive Growth and Expand Mission of Preventing One Million Heart Attacks Annually

Ovadia Heart Health (OHH) and IFixHearts today announced the appointment of Scott Gingold as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Gingold brings decades of experience building and scaling businesses across multiple industries — including Mergers and Acquisitions, Logistics, Media, Market Research, Venture Collaboration, Cybersecurity/IT, and others — and is widely recognized for his ability to identify operational vulnerabilities, drive measurable revenue growth, and transform organizations across a broad spectrum of industries and business models.

Gingold also brings extensive experience in healthcare, franchising, manufacturing, and nonprofit organizations — a breadth of background that positions him uniquely to help Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts scale their operations and amplify their impact.

In his role as COO, Gingold will oversee operational leadership across both Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts, with a focus on accelerating growth, expanding service offerings, and strengthening the organizational infrastructure needed to achieve the company's bold mission of preventing one million heart attacks annually. He joins a leadership team that has already established a powerful platform at the intersection of metabolic health, cardiac care, and patient empowerment.

“Scott Gingold brings a wealth of experience and talent to Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts that will enable us to build upon our great success to date and expand our offerings to meet our goal of preventing one million heart attacks annually.”

— Dr. Philip C. Ovadia, Founder, Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts

“Joining Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts is an extraordinary opportunity to apply everything I have built over my career to a mission that genuinely saves lives,” said Gingold. “The foundation Dr. Ovadia and this team have built is exceptional. My job is to make sure our operations, structure, and growth engine are as strong as the clinical outcomes we deliver. Preventing one million heart attacks is not a tagline — it is a target, and we are going to hit it.”

— Scott Gingold, Chief Operating Officer, Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts



Prior to joining Ovadia Heart Health, Gingold founded Gingold Advisors, a specialized advisory practice where he was a highly sought-after and internationally respected “Business Fixer.” Working with businesses across diverse industries and structures, he built a proven track record of diagnosing complex operational challenges, restoring organizational health, and delivering results that clients across the United States and around the world have come to rely on.

Gingold's appointment reflects the continued growth and momentum of Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts as the organizations expand their reach and deepen their impact in preventing cardiovascular disease through metabolic health and patient-centered care.

About Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts

Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts are dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care through a metabolic health-first approach to heart disease prevention and providing nationwide telemedicine care and workplace wellness solutions.

Founded by Dr. Philip C. Ovadia, a board-certified cardiac surgeon and New York Times best-selling author, the organization empowers patients to take control of their heart health and work toward the audacious goal of preventing one million heart attacks annually.

Media Contact

Kelly Chung

Executive Assistant

Ovadia Heart Health and IFixHearts

kelly@ifixhearts.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.