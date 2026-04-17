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Houston moving company with 57 years of local experience recommends booking 8 to 12 weeks ahead for summer moves.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage, a Houston moving and storage company operating since 1969, today released booking timeline guidance for Houston-area residents planning household relocations during the 2026 peak moving season. The guidance follows the U.S. Census Bureau’s March 2026 release showing that the Houston metro added more residents than any other metropolitan area in the United States between July 2024 and July 2025.Houston population growth in 2025The Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan statistical area added 126,720 residents from July 2024 to July 2025, the largest numeric gain of any U.S. metro, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Harris County alone added 48,695 residents during that window, ranking first among all U.S. counties for numeric population growth. Fort Bend County added 24,163 residents and ranked eighth nationally. The ten-county Houston metro population is now approximately 7.8 million, making it the fifth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. The Texas Demographics Center projects the metro will reach 8.5 million residents by 2030.Growth patterns within the metro have shifted toward the suburbs. The nine Houston-area counties outside Harris County added approximately 78,000 residents in 2025, a 2.8 percent year-over-year increase. Liberty County recorded the eighth-fastest growth rate of any U.S. county, climbing 4.4 percent. Fulshear in northwest Fort Bend County ranked as the second-fastest-growing U.S. city in both 2023 and 2024.National peak moving season demandPeak moving season in the United States runs from May through September, concentrating more than 60 percent of annual household moves into a four-month window. June 30, July 31, and August 1 typically rank as the three busiest moving dates of the year. Moving costs during peak months run 20 to 30 percent higher than off-season rates due to industry-wide capacity constraints. Approximately one in five U.S. households, or 24.1 million households, relocate each year. The three primary demand drivers are the academic calendar, summer lease turnover, and the peak residential real estate transaction window.Recommended booking timeline for Houston residentsJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage recommends the following for Houston-area residents planning a move between May and September 2026:Book moving services 8 to 12 weeks ahead of the preferred move date to secure availability and reduce cost.Schedule mid-week and mid-month move dates where possible, as end-of-month weekends in June, July, and August generate the highest industry demand.Confirm that any moving company holds active Texas Department of Motor Vehicles and U.S. Department of Transportation credentials before signing a contract.Reserve climate-controlled storage in advance for households with gap periods between closing or lease dates.Request binding written estimates rather than non-binding quotes to lock in peak season pricing.Houston market observations from Johnnie T. Melia Moving & StorageJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage, which has served Houston households through every major period of the region’s growth since 1969, reports increasing demand for relocations from Harris County into suburban counties including Fort Bend, Montgomery, and Brazoria. The pattern is consistent with U.S. Census data showing that suburban counties have outpaced Harris County in percentage population growth for three consecutive years. Demand for long-distance inbound moves into the Houston area remains elevated from Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and out-of-state origin points, while intra-metro suburban moves now represent the fastest-growing category of local relocations.The company serves neighborhoods and suburbs across the Greater Houston area, including Houston Heights, The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Katy, Pearland, and Cypress. Houston residents planning a 2026 relocation can request a free moving estimate at Johnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage or by contacting the company’s Houston office About Johnnie T. Melia Moving & StorageJohnnie T. Melia Moving & Storage is a second-generation family-owned moving and storage company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1969, the company has served Houston-area residents and businesses for 57 years and provides residential moving, commercial moving, long-distance moving, and storage services throughout the Greater Houston area, including The Woodlands, Sugar Land, Katy, Pearland, and Houston Heights. The company is licensed by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles under TxDMV No. 0000005457 and holds U.S. DOT No. 436264. For more information, visit https://jtmeliamoving.com/tx/houston-movers/

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