Branded Hospitality Media Returns to RLC 2026 with Live Podcast Studio, Golf Content, and Cocktails & Connections

RLC is where leaders connect and get energized about what’s next. We’re proud to capture the conversations—on the podcast floor, golf course, and where foodservice’s future takes shape.” — Michael 'Schatzy" Schatzberg

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Media (Branded) is proud to announce its return to the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) 2026, taking place April 19–22 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Back for a second year as a premier media presence at the conference, Branded Hospitality Media will deliver a full slate of activations. From a live podcast studio to on-course content creation to its signature evening event, Branded is bringing storytelling, connection, and energy to one of hospitality's most important gatherings.Hospitality Hangout LIVE, Sponsored by DailyPayAt the heart of Branded’s RLC presence is the Hospitality Hangout LIVE podcast studio, in partnership with DailyPay. Hosts Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg and Jimmy Frischling will record exclusive new episodes of The Hospitality, the top B2B podcast in the hospitality industry, with influential restaurant and foodservice leaders on-site at RLC. These conversations will be captured live on the conference floor, sharing real-time insights with attendees and a global audience of industry professionals.On the Course with DIRECTV for BusinessFor the second consecutive year, Branded Hospitality Media is teaming up with the DIRECTV for Business team for a one-of-a-kind content series at the RLC DIRECTV Golf Tournament. The Branded Media team will hit the course — microphones in hand — interviewing golfers and hospitality leaders between holes, capturing candid conversations and industry insights in a setting unlike any other. The result is authentic, unscripted content that showcases the personalities and perspectives driving the industry forward.Cocktails & ConnectionsBranded Hospitality Media will once again host its signature Cocktails & Connections event during RLC week, co-sponsored by Adyen, DailyPay, DoorDash, and DIRECTV. The high-energy evening brings together operators, founders, investors, and technology leaders for a night of conversation, celebration, and the kind of genuine connection that drives the hospitality industry forward.“RLC is where the leaders of this industry come to think, connect, and get energized about what’s next,” said Michael “Schatzy” Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Branded Hospitality. “We’re proud to be back on the podcast floor, on the golf course, and in the room where the real conversations happen. Whether we’re capturing stories behind a microphone or between holes, our mission is the same: amplify the voices shaping the future of foodservice.”For media inquiries, interview opportunities, or partnership information related to Branded Hospitality Media’s presence at RLC 2026, please contact Julie Zucker.About Branded HospitalityBranded Hospitality is a purpose-built platform operating at the intersection of hospitality, foodservice, technology, and capital. Through three integrated business lines—Ventures, Solutions, and Media—Branded helps founders, operators, investors, and corporate partners drive growth and strategic outcomes across the hospitality ecosystem. Its Ventures platform invests in high-growth technology, CPG, and brand businesses; Solutions provides capital raising, M&A, and strategic advisory services; and Media delivers industry-leading podcasts, newsletters, and events. Together, these platforms create a powerful flywheel of insight, access, capital, and distribution—individually powerful and collectively transformative.About Branded MediaBranded Hospitality Media delivers storytelling, insights, and activations that turn visibility into measurable growth. Through our media flywheel—podcasting, newsletters, events, and digital content—we partner with global strategics and emerging brands to reach decision-makers at scale, drive ROI through curated connections and storytelling, and build brand credibility with industry thought leadership. We connect brands with the decision-makers who matter most to operators, executives, innovators, and investors shaping the future of hospitality.- END -

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