Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, Earns Scaling AI Professional Certificate

Bob Grant, Grant Marketing President

Boston-based B2B marketing agency continues to add AI competencies to its roster of AI-forward offerings for clients.

At Grant Marketing, we’re committed to ensuring our B2B industrial manufacturing clients benefit from the power of AI while also understanding how to integrate it in ways that are human-centered.” — Bob Grant

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grant Marketing proudly announces that Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing, has successfully completed the Scaling AI Professional Certificate, the recognized strategic playbook for business leaders driving AI transformation across their organizations.The program provides a complete operational framework for becoming an AI-forward organization—one that places people at the center of innovation while embedding AI into every aspect of operations. Participants learn how to build scalable and responsible AI strategies, from establishing internal AI Academies and AI Councils to developing ethical principles, governance policies, and dynamic AI Roadmaps.“Completing this certification is an important milestone for me and for the agency,” said Bob Grant, President of Grant Marketing. “AI is changing the way we think about creativity, operations, and customer experience. At Grant Marketing, we’re committed to ensuring our B2B industrial manufacturing clients benefit from the power of AI, while also understanding how to integrate it in ways that are responsible, transparent, and human-centered.”With this achievement, Grant strengthens the agency’s ongoing mission to help clients navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The entire Grant Marketing team is committed to maintaining its AI-literacy and continuously upskilling, so clients benefit from the latest, most effective AI capabilities without added complexity. By staying ahead of emerging AI tools and best practices, they deliver a seamless, integrated experience that keeps client programs efficient, insightful, and focused on measurable growth.As an AI-forward organization, Grant Marketing integrates artificial intelligence into its strategic and creative processes—leveraging machine learning tools for market analysis, content optimization, brand storytelling, along with AI-savvy sales and marketing platforms, such as HubSpot —to help clients grow more effectively and sustainably.About Grant MarketingGrant Marketing is an AI-forward, multi-disciplinary B2B brand and marketing agency specializing in industrial, technology, and medical device manufacturers. Grant Marketing combines deep manufacturing market expertise with modern marketing strategies to help clients clarify their message, strengthen their brand, and drive measurable growth. As a Boston-based HubSpot Solutions Partner, Grant Marketing integrates AI-powered tools with proven traditional, digital, and inbound programs—from brand development and positioning to content, campaigns, and sales enablement. Every engagement is grounded in research, insight, and a practical understanding of the marketplace, so clients get marketing that looks good and works hard for their business.

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