InventionHome® Inventor Creates Unique Washcloth to Improve Soap Handling, Hygiene, and User Safety While Bathing

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teewona C. of Fort Worth, TX is the creator of the Jec Towel, a modified personal hygiene device to help improve usability and sanitation associated with traditional bar soap when bathing. The system integrates a dedicated pocket within a standard washcloth structure, allowing a soap bar to be securely retained during use.Conventional bathing practices involving loose bar soap can introduce several issues, including accidental dropping, contamination from contact with bathroom surfaces, and difficulty in handling. These issues can be exacerbated for individuals with limited dexterity or mobility. Dropped soap may create slip hazards in wet environments, while shared soap bars can accumulate debris such as hair, residue, or microbial contaminants. These situations ultimately raise hygiene concerns in both private and communal settings.The Jec Towel incorporates a sewn pocket positioned within a rectangular washcloth designed to house a standard bar of soap. The pocket secures the soap during washing, enabling controlled lathering and reducing the likelihood of slippage. By embedding the soap within the cloth, the system effectively combines the functions of a washcloth and soap into a single, cohesive unit.The washcloth is constructed using absorbent materials like cotton or terrycloth to provide water retention and lather generation while maintaining soft contact with the skin. The integrated configuration allows users to apply soap more consistently across the body, including hard-to-reach areas, by extending the effective grip and reach of the soap through the cloth.In addition to improving handling, the enclosed pocket design reduces direct exposure of the soap to external contaminants during use. This feature is particularly relevant in shared environments such as gyms, healthcare facilities, hotels, or institutional settings where maintaining personal hygiene and minimizing cross-contamination are critical.The design can be manufactured in multiple sizes and configurations to accommodate a range of users, and it can be available in various colors and styles to match user aesthetic preferences. Key features and benefits include:• Integrated Soap Retention Pocket: Secures a bar of soap inside the washcloth, reducing the likelihood of dropping during use.• Improved User Safety: Minimizes slip hazards associated with dropped soap in wet bathing environments.• Enhanced Hygiene Control: Limits contact between the soap and external surfaces.• Accessibility for Limited Dexterity: Facilitates easier handling for users with reduced grip strength or mobility challenges.• Adaptability Across User Groups: Available in multiple sizes and styles to suit children, adults, and elderly users.The Jec Towel offers a cohesive integration of two common hygiene tools into a single, unified system to address safety, usability, and sanitation concerns associated with traditional bathing practices.Teewona filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Jec Towel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Jec Towel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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