UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan Sign Venue Partnership with METT Singapore

Left to right: Philipp Knuepfer (Chief Operating Officer, METT Singapore), Jasmine Ho (Founder and Managing Partner, The MasterPlan), and Adam Piperdy (Founder and Chief Experience Officer, UPGroup Asia) at the partnership signing.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- METT Singapore, UPGroup Asia, and The MasterPlan today announced a strategic partnership agreement that brings together the lifestyle hotel's luxury event spaces with UPGroup Asia's advanced AVL production capabilities and The MasterPlan LLP's expertise in high-value business events. The agreement was signed on 17 April 2026 at METT Singapore, 11 Canning Walk, Singapore, during METTUP 2026, a networking event for professionals from the MICE, hospitality and events industries.

Under the partnership, UPGroup Asia joins METT Singapore as its preferred AVL partner, delivering audio, visual, lighting, and livestream production solutions for events at the venue, while activating its Venue Management Programme to elevate the venue's event operations.

“METT Singapore has the spaces and the character that corporate clients are increasingly looking for. Our role is to make sure the production side is seamless, so that the technical execution never gets in the way of the experience. Having The MasterPlan alongside us means that clients also have access to programme design and stakeholder management expertise from day one. That combination means clients have everything they need to deliver a high-quality event experience, in a venue that is already built for it.”

— Adam Piperdy, Founder & Chief Experience Officer, UPGroup Asia

The MasterPlan, specialising in business-to-business events including conferences, seminars, product and media launches, C-level meetings, and curating customer experiences, takes on the role of preferred B2B event agency and programme partner, supporting event organisers in designing and executing programmes at METT Singapore.

“Our clients want venues that can deliver on the full promise of an event: the setting, the programme, and the production. METT Singapore gives us that setting, and working alongside UPGroup Asia means the production capability is already in place. For meeting planners and corporate clients looking for a venue that is both distinctive and operationally ready, METT Singapore delivers on both.”

— Jasmine Ho, Founder & Managing Partner, The MasterPlan LLP

The collaboration strengthens METT Singapore's position as a destination of choice for corporate and MICE events. With UPGroup Asia's audio, visual, and lighting solutions embedded across its event operations, METT Singapore is equipped to deliver seamless, high-impact experiences at every scale. Through The MasterPlan LLP's enterprise client relationships and programme expertise, the venue becomes a natural destination for meeting planners, corporate clients, and premium brands seeking a distinctive address for their most important events.

“At METT Singapore, we have always believed in creating spaces that bring people together—thoughtfully designed to foster connection, engagement, and meaningful experiences. Partnering with UPGroup Asia and The MasterPlan LLP allows us to bring this vision to life, combining our environment with the production capabilities and event expertise that today’s corporate and MICE clients expect. We look forward to welcoming more organisations to experience all that METT Singapore has to offer.”

— Marcel Li, General Manager, METT Singapore

METT Singapore is located within Fort Canning Park and is operated by Sunset Mett Sing Pte. Ltd. under the Sunset Hospitality Group. The hotel features 84 rooms and suites, a 950-square-metre Grand Ballroom and a 360-square-metre Junior Ballroom, alongside outdoor terrace spaces, offering a design-led environment for high-value corporate and luxury events.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.