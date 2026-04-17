Hypercar Performance Engages Fidelity Equity Partners to Support $5 Million Capital Raise for American-Built Sportscars

MOORESVILLE , NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hypercar Performance, Inc., developer of the Street Fighter, a next-generation hybrid track vehicle engineered for private racing environments and priced below $200,000, today announced that it has engaged Colorado-based capital consulting firm Fidelity Equity Partners to support its $5 million early-stage capital raise.

The engagement is designed to expand Hypercar Performance’s visibility among Accredited Investors, family offices, and early-stage venture capital participants seeking exposure to a high-growth, American-built performance automotive platform.

“The private track racing market remains significantly underserved, with demand at premier clubs continuing to outpace supply,” said Tim Adams, Chairman of Hypercar Performance and former CEO of Lamborghini. “As both an operator and participant in this ecosystem, I’ve seen firsthand the demand for a purpose-built, American-engineered hybrid track vehicle. Partnering with Fidelity Equity Partners is a critical step in accelerating our path to production.”

Fidelity Equity Partners, led by Founder & CEO Izzy Lozada, specializes in capital formation strategy and investor visibility under compliant general solicitation frameworks.

“With the strength of the team, engineering pedigree, and market opportunity, this was a clear alignment,” said Lozada. “Hypercar Performance is positioned to capitalize on a rapidly expanding niche within the performance automotive sector, and we’re excited to support the company in connecting with the right investor audiences.”

The Street Fighter is a modular, lightweight all-wheel drive hybrid platform that produces over 800 horsepower and more than 600 lb.-ft of torque. It combines a one-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine with an advanced lithium-cell electric system that uses immersion cooling technology. Setting it apart from competitors, the compact proprietary electric drivetrain—engineered specifically for track performance—delivers 560 horsepower and can sustain up to 20 minutes of track driving while weighing a mere 340 pounds. Additionally, it includes advanced dynamic self-charging on the fly features and has been successfully tested in a Porsche 911 chassis.

Manufacturing will be executed in Mooresville, North Carolina at a purpose-built facility encompassing 157,000 square feet to support an initial production run of 50 vehicles. The Street Fighter will be fully American built, with a vertically integrated domestic supply chain and no tariff exposure.

“Our engagement with Fidelity Equity Partners provides a visibility process directly into a sophisticated investor audience that understands both performance automotive markets and early-stage capital deployment,” said John Silseth, Founder of Hypercar Performance. “With established industry partners, including a proven manufacturing team, we believe this represents a differentiated opportunity at the intersection of engineering, performance, and luxury recreation.”

The Street Fighter targets a growing network of more than 70 private racetrack clubs globally across the United States, Europe, Australia, and Japan. These clubs serve affluent members—often paying $150,000 or more in membership fees—who demand high-performance track vehicles for recreational use.

The current $5 million funding round will support aerodynamic and styling development, mechanical engineering and suspension systems, and general operating expenses through the production launch window. Revenue is expected to be driven by vehicle sales, customization options, and aftermarket enhancements.

About Hypercar Performance, Inc.

Hypercar Performance, Inc. is an American automotive development company focused on delivering advanced lightweight hybrid performance solutions to the private racing market. Its flagship vehicle, the Street Fighter, is being developed in collaboration with leading industry partners and is led by an experienced leadership team including former Lamborghini CEO Tim Adams and Founder John Silseth.

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