PRAY USA 250: A UNIQUE HISTORY-MAKING VISION FOR USA AT 250

250 Minutes of Special Prayers for USA’s 250th Anniversary by 250 Prayer Warriors Praying Five 50-minute Sessions at the Museum of the Bible (MOTB) in DC.

MINOT , ND, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the upcoming landmark 250th anniversary of the United States ushers in renewed focus on the spiritual pillars of the USA, PRAYUSA250 stands out in its vision and mission, offering Christian believers a “once-in-a-lifetime legendary opportunity” to etch their names in the annals of history.PRAYUSA250 will hold five flagship events on April 29 (two sessions), April 30, May 29, and June 17 at the prestigious 6th floor Gathering Room of the awe-inspiring Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.Each gathering will feature Praise & Worship, Communion, Fellowship and 50 minutes of themed prayers."The 250th anniversary of our nation is a never-to-be-repeated, legendary opportunity to reflect on our journey and seek divine guidance for the path ahead. There is no better place to gather in prayer than in the shadow of the Capitol at the Museum of the Bible." - Events Co-Chair. PRAY USA 250 FOUNDER/CEO, NDU, remarks: “we anticipate an awesome presence of God at these unique history-making and destiny-shaping events. It is hard to find a venue better suited for this historic move of God than the Museum of the Bible (MOTB). This blend of Spiritual atmosphere, historical relevance and physical ambiance is matchless. In a way, calling this is an occasion not to miss, would be a 250-year understatement.”In alignment with the anniversary, capacity is limited to only 250 participants at each event.Participation is totally free, but registration is required.ABOUT PRAY USA 250Pray USA 250 is a Divinely inspired Christian initiative originating in Minot, North Dakota, dedicated to encouraging prayer for the United States, its future, its inhabitants, and its leadership as the nation celebrates its landmark 250th anniversary.Pray USA 250 envisions believers united in prayer, seeking divine guidance, protection, and blessings for the United States of America and its leaders. Our mission and vision are rooted in faith, patriotism, unity, and a desire to effect positive change through prayer.At about the end of 2025, Dr. Ugobi received a strong and persistent intuition to initiate Pray USA 250 to emphasize praying, not just partying, as the USA marks its 250th anniversary.In January 2026, PRAYUSA250.COM and PRAY250USA.COM were registered.The first PrayUSA250 prayer event was held on February 21, 2026, at the Upper Atrium of the ND State Fair Center in Minot, North Dakota, supported by some local pastors and Civic Leaders.In March 2026, BEK TV 'Open Range' Show host Gary Emineth interviewed Pray USA 250 Founder Dr. Ugobi:Evident in that interview is Dr. Ugobi’s resolve to 'obey' and his lighthearted determination to avoid 'the Biblical Jonah experience.'Dr. Ndu David Ugobi, MD, is a born-again Christian, husband, and father, who, in his spare time, enjoys playing and coaching soccer, bowling, ping pong, and word games, especially Scrabble. He was born in Nigeria.A board-certified Pediatrician based in Minot, ND, Dr. Ugobi is a graduate of the Harvard Global Pediatric Leadership Program (GPLP, 2018), a member of his local Physician Executive Committee (PEC), a Fellow of the American College of Pediatricians (FACPeds), and a member of the Christian Medical and Dental Association (CMDA).The Minot Area Chamber of Commerce EDC recently recognized Dr. Ugobi with an “Eagle Award for Outstanding Customer Service”.Dr. Ugobi recently took part in the 2026 International Esperanza Project (IEP) Team-Thankful Impacting Health Mission to Guatemala.PRAYUSA250 Event dates, details, and registration are available at www.prayUSA250.com . Also, on Facebook and Instagram, hashtag #PRAYUSA250.

Dr. Ugobi interviewed on "Open Range" at BEK TV

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