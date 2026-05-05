Gold’s Rally Is Driving a New Trend: Buying Property With Krugerrands

Turn gold into property or other high value assets.

As gold surges past $4,800/oz, South Africa's first regulated pathway enables Krugerrands to be used in high-value transactions including property purchases.

What this framework creates is a compliant pathway that allows gold to move directly into the real economy, including property transactions” — Candice Dawkshas

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schindlers Digital Assets Launches Framework Enabling Krugerrand-Backed Property Transactions in South Africa

New concierge model developed with Goldbits allows physical gold coin holders to transact in real estate through the SchindlersX.io platform

Schindlers Digital Assets (SDA), a Registered Financial Services Provider (FSP No. 53789), has announced the launch of a new transactional framework that enables holders of Krugerrand gold coins to use them as a source of value when purchasing property and other real assets. The framework, developed in partnership with Goldbits, is now operational on the SchindlersX.io platform.

The model introduces a concierge-managed process in which Krugerrands are converted into Rand-denominated settlement within a regulated structure, allowing the property transaction to proceed through standard conveyancing channels. Sellers receive payment in Rands, and the legal process follows conventional property transfer procedures.

The announcement comes amid a sustained rally in global gold prices. Gold has risen more than 30% over the past year, surpassing $2,400 per ounce, as investors respond to geopolitical uncertainty, inflation concerns, and volatility in traditional financial markets. The price increase has renewed interest among investors in finding practical uses for physical gold holdings.

"This framework creates a compliant pathway that allows gold to move directly into the real economy, including property transactions, without the complexity that has historically made this difficult," said Candice Dawkshas, CEO of Schindlers Digital Assets. "Krugerrand holders can now use assets they already own to acquire property through a professionally managed, end-to-end process."

Property transactions traditionally require payment through formal banking and conveyancing channels. Physical gold, while widely held as a store of value, has not historically connected to those settlement systems. The SDA and Goldbits framework addresses this gap by managing the conversion and compliance process on behalf of the buyer, while maintaining standard procedures for sellers and conveyancers.

"Gold has always been one of the most trusted stores of value in the world," said Tjaart le Roux, Managing Director of SA Gold Bits. "This approach allows physical bullion such as Krugerrands, which has legal tender status, to participate more directly in real economic activity while remaining within a structured and compliant framework."

The Krugerrand, introduced in 1967, is one of the world's most widely traded gold bullion coins and is recognised as legal tender in South Africa. According to the World Gold Council, retail investment demand for gold coins and bars reached 1,190 tonnes globally in 2024, reflecting continued strong demand for physical gold ownership.

The SchindlersX.io platform is designed to connect alternative asset holders with real-world transactions. The Krugerrand-to-property framework is the first offering under this model, with additional asset classes coming soon.

For more information about the platform, visit SchindlersX.io.

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About Schindlers Digital Assets

Schindlers Digital Assets (Pty) Ltd is a Registered Financial Services Provider (FSP No. 53789) based in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company operates the SchindlersX.io platform, which facilitates the connection of alternative assets, including gold and digital currencies, with real-world transactions through regulated processes.

About SA Gold Bits

SA Gold Bits (Goldbits) specialises in facilitating Krugerrand and gold bullion transactions within South Africa. The company partners with financial services providers to create structured pathways for physical gold to participate in the broader economy.

Media Contact:

Candice Dawkshas

CEO, Schindlers Digital Assets (Pty) Ltd

Email: candice@schindlersx.io

Website: www.SchindlersX.io



Disclosure

This article was written by Candice Dawkshas, CEO of Schindlers Digital Assets (Pty) Ltd, a Registered Financial Services Provider (FSP No. 53789) and founder of the SchindlersX.io platform and co-authored with chat gpt.

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