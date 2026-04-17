Harris County Property Tax Appeal Deadline Extended to May 18

O’Connor discusses Harris County extending its appeal deadline from May 15 to May 18.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --With property taxes being due on January 31 and federal income taxes needing to be paid on April 15, it is easy to see why the people of Houston and Harris County are sick of taxes. While many taxpayers think that the tax season is over with April 15, it is actually only beginning in Texas. That is because notices of appraised value are heading out to mailboxes everywhere between late March and early April. While not bills, these notices are important bellwethers for future property tax bills.Notices of appraised value contain information vital for taxpayers, especially for those looking to launch an appeal. Usually, May 15 is the final day for filing a property tax appeal, however; taxpayers in Harris County will be getting a small break. Due to the size of the Houston area and the complications with mailing notices, Harris County taxpayers will get an extension until May 18, 2026. In this article, we will cover why the extension has been granted and how this benefits Harris County taxpayers.The Importance of the Notice of Appraised ValueProperty values are central to how Texas property taxes are calculated. Notices of appraised value report the various property values for a piece of real estate, including market, appraised, and taxable values. Market value is what the appraisal district believes a property will sell for on the open market on January 1 of the tax year. Appraised value takes the market calculation and restrains and shapes it within laws, caps, and other regulations. Taxable value is then derived from the appraised value by reducing it further through exemptions. Once market value is distilled down to taxable value, it is then multiplied by tax rates to create bills. Taxpayers should review their notice to see if these values are fair and equal to neighboring properties of the same size and age. Large value spikes or unequal appraisal can signal that it is appropriate to appeal.The notice will also contain basic information about a property that needs to be verified. Clerical errors can happen, and they can be quite costly if not caught quickly. The owner’s name, square footage, classification, improvements, and exemptions should all be verified as correct. The notice helpfully puts all of this information in one place, making any errors easy to spot. Like errors in valuation, any mistakes in these details should be appealed as well. One of the most common mistakes made when it comes to Texas property taxes is ignoring the notice of appraised value.Harris County Notices Slowly ArrivingThanks to millions of properties across the county, the Harris Central Appraisal District (HCAD) has a massive number of notices to mail out. Since this could easily overwhelm the postal system, leading to delays, HCAD made the decision to build in a slight delay into the property tax appeal deadline. Typically, taxpayers have until May 15 or 30 days after the notice was mailed to appeal, whichever is later. Since HCAD expected delays, they moved the original deadline to May 17, as it is expected that most taxpayers will receive their notices by April 17. May 17 falls on a Sunday, which means that it is then moved to the next working day, which will be Monday, May 18.An Extended Deadline to Gather EvidenceWhile a mere three days may not seem like much of an extension, it does open up more possibilities and gives taxpayers a bit more leeway to get things ready. Along with exemptions, property tax appeals are the only way to lower the taxable value. In fact, they work great in tandem, granting two separate streams of savings. They can also correct simple errors that would otherwise potentially lead to much higher costs. With Texas having some of the highest property taxes in the nation, more and more taxpayers are turning to appeals every year. In 2024 alone, Harris County taxpayers saved around $671 million thanks to appeals.While fixing basic errors is simple, getting a reduction because of unequal appraisal or overassessment can be much more complicated. This means that evidence needs to be gathered, including photographs, repair estimates, documentation of deferred maintenance, and records of any damage. To prove unequal appraisal, multiple appraisals of similar properties in the same location are necessary. For overassessment, sales records of similar pieces of real estate need to be gathered, which can help show the true value of a home or business. This slight extension gives more time to gather this vital information.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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