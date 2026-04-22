Residents Medical Advocates for International Physicians Amid Growing U.S. Doctor Shortage

Residents Medical helps medical graduates secure U.S. residency and fellowship positions

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States faces a worsening physician shortage, particularly in underserved rural and urban communities, Residents Medical is calling attention to a critical yet underutilized solution: international medical graduates (IMGs).

Across the country, hospitals are understaffed and clinics are overwhelmed, leaving millions of Americans without adequate access to care. While the demand for physicians continues to rise, a large pool of highly trained international doctors remains sidelined, not due to lack of qualifications, but because of systemic barriers.

"For years, there has been ongoing discussion about visa challenges and physician shortages in underserved areas," said Dr. Michael Everest, Founder and Chairman of Residents Medical. "International medical graduates are uniquely positioned to help fill these gaps, but they need structured support to navigate the system."

IMGs often face complex hurdles on their path to U.S. residency, including visa requirements, limited access to U.S. clinical experience, and the highly competitive residency Match process. Delays in J-1 and H-1B visa approvals can jeopardize start dates, while post-residency requirements, such as the J-1 two-year home-country rule, add further uncertainty.

For more than two decades, Residents Medical has worked to bridge this gap. The organization provides individualized guidance to international physicians, helping them build competitive profiles through clinical training, CV development, and interview preparation. Beyond preparation, Residents Medical offers ongoing advocacy, supporting candidates through visa challenges, application cycles, and residency placement into a medical residency training program.

“Visa uncertainty and late start dates are navigable with the right support,” Dr. Everest added.

Importantly, Residents Medical continues to assist candidates even after Match Day. For those who do not initially secure a residency position, the organization offers additional year-round pathways called post-match, as well as continued support through the residency training cycle.

As national conversations around healthcare access and immigration evolve, the role of international physicians has never been more critical. By helping IMGs successfully enter the U.S. healthcare system, Residents Medical is not only advancing individual careers but also contributing to a broader solution: strengthening the physician workforce where it is needed most. Residents Medical brings the best and brightest from around the world to assist the most vulnerable populations.

“We put them into clinical training, and they get a residency here,” said Dr. Everest.

With over 20 years of experience, Residents Medical remains committed to ensuring that qualified international physicians can serve the communities that need them most, helping build a more accessible and sustainable healthcare system nationwide.

About Residents Medical:

Residents Medical is a leading educational organization dedicated to assisting international medical graduates in securing U.S. residency and fellowship placements through personalized guidance, clinical training, and ongoing support.

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