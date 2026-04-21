North Coast Communications adds Akbota Karibayeva, Ph.D., to Washington Team

North Coast Communications LLC Dr. Akbota Karibayeva, Senior Advisor, Research & Analysis

Political risk and Eurasia specialist strengthens research, client advisory, and Central Asia business development capabilities.

She understands Washington and brings real expertise on Central Asia and Kazakhstan.” — David N. Silverman, President, North Coast Communications LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Coast Communications (NCC), a Washington-based strategic communications and public relations consultancy, has added Akbota Karibayeva, Ph.D., to its Washington team as Senior Advisor, Research & Analysis. In this role, Akbota will support public affairs and client advisory work, contribute research and analysis across priority accounts, and help advance the firm’s business development efforts in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan. NCC is headquartered in Washington with offices in Manila and Astana.

Akbota brings a research and policy background well matched to NCC’s cross-border advisory work. Most recently at the Caspian Policy Center, she has focused on Eurasian geopolitics, energy security, critical minerals, and U.S.-Central Asia relations. Prior to that, she was a Research Fellow at ACG Analytics, where she produced client-facing analysis on geopolitical risk, U.S. industrial policy, sanctions, trade, and regulatory developments for institutional investors. Her commentary and analysis have appeared in Foreign Policy, The Diplomat, and other policy publications.

“Akbota adds analytical depth, regional fluency, and disciplined execution. She strengthens our client work and ability to operate in complex policy and international environments,” said David Silverman, President of North Coast Communications. “She understands Washington and brings real expertise on Central Asia and Kazakhstan.”

Her appointment also supports NCC’s broader regional posture as the firm expands its ability to serve clients whose work spans Washington and Asia. Alongside its Washington headquarters and Manila presence, NCC is supported by Richard Spooner, Senior Advisor, Caspian Region. He leads NCC’s Astana office and reinforces the firm’s capacity to provide informed advisory support across Central Asia and the wider Caspian region.

About North Coast Communications

North Coast Communications LLC partners with organizations to plan, develop, and implement strategic communications, public affairs, and public relations initiatives. Blending the scale of a full-service agency with the personalization of a consultancy, NCC delivers tailored solutions from its Washington, D.C. headquarters and Asia offices in Manila, Philippines, and Astana, Kazakhstan. Our work combines strategic communications insights with modern media execution to help clients achieve meaningful results.

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If you would like more information about this topic, please call David Silverman at +1-603-305-0531, or email info@northcoastcomms.com.



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