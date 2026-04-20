PROFILE OF RENOWNED GLASS ARTIST JASON HARRIS, BONG VOYAGE, PREMIERES ON HULU APRIL 20

Cannabis has always been a unifying force. It cuts across backgrounds, politics, and lifestyles — it brings people together in a way few things can,” — Jason Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premiering April 20 on Hulu, Bong Voyage is one of four twenty-minute films featured in 4X20: Quick Hits, a new anthology celebrating cannabis culture. The short-form documentary profiles Deadhead, American glass artist, and entrepreneur Jason Harris — one of the original architects of modern cannabis culture — who transformed functional glass from underground utility into collectible art and built one of the world’s most influential glass brands.

“Operation Pipe Dreams changed everything. Overnight, I went from running a multimillion-dollar business to losing it all and being told I could never make a bong again. The same laws that I was prosecuted under still exist today. Even as the culture and the market have evolved, the legal landscape hasn’t fully caught up,” said Harris.

Directed by Todd Kapostasy, Bong Voyage chronicles Harris’s rise as the founder of the world’s most recognizable bong company and the industry he helped shape, as well as the federal crackdown that followed, culminating in Operation Pipe Dreams. Featuring candid interviews and rare archival footage, the film explores themes of creativity, community, and the complex legal landscape that forever transformed the paraphernalia business.

Executive produced by Kimmelot (Jimmy Kimmel and Scott Lonker) and overseen by Adam M. Goldberg, the anthology series — including all four episodes — debuts April 20 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

4X20: Quick Hits also features three additional shorts:

• Highly Unlikely (dir. Brent Hodge) — the unlikely rise of Harold & Kumar as a stoner classic

• High Times (dir. Kyle Thrash) — the story of High Times magazine and founder Tom Forcade

• The Legend of Ganjasaurus Rex (dir. Alex Ross Perry) — a cult Humboldt County film made by local growers

“Cannabis has always been a unifying force. It cuts across backgrounds, politics, and lifestyles — it brings people together in a way few things can,” added Harris.

The premiere of Bong Voyage coincides with Harris’ relaunch of the Jerome Baker brand in the New York cannabis market, featuring a series of highly curated drop events at select retail locations, including a collector’s box set. Additional details will be announced soon.

“I never stopped being an artist. Even after everything, I kept creating — and when legalization started to shift, it felt like the right time to bring the brand back,” said Harris.

About Jerome Baker Designs

Founded by renowned glass artist Jason Harris in 1991, Jerome Baker Designs is one of the most iconic names in functional glass and cannabis culture. Originally born out of the Grateful Dead touring scene, the brand helped redefine handcrafted glass as both a functional object and collectible art form. Known for its craftsmanship, innovation, and deep roots in cannabis culture, Jerome Baker Designs continues to merge artistry, heritage, and modern lifestyle through limited-edition releases, collaborations, and immersive cultural experiences.

4x20 Quick Hits Trailer

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