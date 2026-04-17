‘Luna's Day in the Sun’ by Keith Foecke Redefines Hopeful Futures Through Solarpunk

NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to step into a captivating vision of tomorrow with “Luna's Day in the Sun,” the debut novel by Keith Foecke. This groundbreaking work of Solarpunk/Lunarpunk fiction not only delivers a deeply emotional narrative but also presents a hopeful and achievable roadmap for a sustainable future. Available now in both paperback and eBook formats, Foecke's novel offers a thought-provoking literary experience for readers worldwide.The novel asks urgent, soul-stirring questions: How do we process both personal and planetary grief without succumbing to despair? How do we honor what’s been lost while daring to dream and construct a better tomorrow?Through its richly drawn characters and meticulously researched settings, the novel builds a world where dignity, empathy, and sustainability triumph over greed and individualism.Set in the visionary community of Sonder, every detail of Foecke’s worldbuilding is inspired by real technologies, systems, and sustainable practices. "This is not fantasy," Foecke explains, "it’s a blueprint. Solarpunk is the only literary genre that promises a hopeful future, and readers finish this book asking, 'Can we actually do this?' The answer is yes."Drawing on decades of studying economics, permaculture, and Eastern philosophies, Keith Foecke combines his passion for systems thinking with the ethos of Solarpunk. Influenced by his involvement with Italy's Solarpunk Nomads Collective, the author provides a quietly revolutionary perspective. His past experiences infuse the novel with emotional depth and authenticity, ensuring readers see themselves reflected in Luna’s triumphs, struggles, and hopes.A novel that intertwines family drama, political tensions, and a hopeful vision of the future, “Luna's Day in the Sun” is a deeply moving experience for anyone hungry for change and inspiration.Keith Foecke’s thoughtful and heartfelt approach creates far more than a story – the novel is an invitation to hope, to innovate, and ultimately, to build a world shaped by collective resilience and empathy.“Luna's Day in the Sun” (ISBN: 9781969572289) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $6.99.From the Back Cover:Fourteen-year-old Luna lives a quiet, sunlit life in Sonder - a self-sustaining solarpunk city tucked deep in a lush, protected valley. Her days revolve around community meals, open-source maker labs, and the balance of give-and-take tracked through a city-wide app. But everything changes the day she and her friends discover a long-buried relic from the old resource wars: a deactivated, military-grade robot. When a State Inspector arrives to claim it, Luna is forced to question everything she thought she understood about her home - and the peace it promises. As they uncover the robot's history, Luna and her friends find themselves tangled in secrets that stretch far beyond their valley - and caught between the comfort of community and the cost of freedom.About the Author:Keith Foecke's parents taught him to love reading, and he read almost every day of his life. He wanted to be an astronaut until he was 18, then decided he wanted to be a writer. He lived many years before he wrote his first book, and if you knew him very well, you'd see parts of those many years in Luna's Day in the Sun.A lifelong student of sustainable living, having spent decades studying economics, permaculture, and Eastern philosophy. Introduced to solarpunk by friend Guido Gerletti, co-founder of Italy's Solarpunk Nomads Collective.His debut novel offers readers what he calls "the only philosophy that promises a hopeful future." Solarpunk.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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