BioSteel Transitions to PET Bottles, Aligning with Consumer and Retailer Preferences

New BioSteel PET Bottle

BioSteel shifts to PET bottles, aligning with consumer demand and strengthening operational control.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , a leading sports hydration and nutrition brand trusted by athletes at every level, today announced its transition from Tetra Pak packaging to PET bottles across its ready-to-drink product lineup.This strategic move reflects direct feedback from both consumers and retail partners, while supporting BioSteel’s continued focus on quality, accessibility, and operational control.“Our customers have been clear about their preference for PET bottles, and we’ve listened,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “This transition ensures a better experience on the shelf and in-hand, while allowing us to deliver the product in the format our retail partners and consumers want.”Retailers have also expressed a strong preference for PET packaging due to its durability, shelf visibility, and ease of merchandising. The new format is expected to enhance in-store presence and improve overall consumer convenience.As part of this transition, BioSteel is also confirming that it is no longer manufacturing products at the Flow Beverage facility. The company has taken steps to bring production in line with its long-term operational strategy, ensuring greater control over quality, consistency, and supply.“This is about building a stronger foundation for the future of BioSteel,” added Crosby. “We are focused on delivering the highest-quality products, in the right format, through a supply chain we fully stand behind.”BioSteel’s product formulations remain unchanged, continuing to provide clean, effective hydration trusted by professional and everyday athletes alike.The transition to PET bottles will roll out across retail locations in the coming months.For more information, please visit www.biosteel.ca

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