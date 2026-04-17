Community Development Investors Convenes Annual Conference on Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition & Employee Ownership

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of American small business owners nearing retirement and ownership transitions increasing, Community Development Investors (CDI), an initiative of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, held its Annual Conference: Scaling Community-Based Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) and Employee Ownership (EO) on April 10-11.The conference brought together students, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and community leaders to address one of the most pressing economic shifts in the country—the transition of millions of small businesses owned by retiring baby boomers—and to explore how entrepreneurship through acquisition and employee ownership can preserve businesses, protect jobs, and expand access to ownership in underserved communities.Keynote speakers included Archie L. Jones, Jr. of Harvard Business School and Dr. Reid Tileston of Brigham Young University. Panel discussions addressed sourcing acquisition opportunities, structuring transactions, and reaching historically underserved markets.The 2026 conference was supported by Platinum sponsors JPMorgan Chase and Zelle alongside a broader group of partners committed to expanding access to capital and ownership opportunities in underserved communities.A central highlight of the conference was the Zelle Community Development & Entrepreneurship Scholarship supported by Early Warning Services, the network operator of Zelle, in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. The scholarship recognizes ten MBA students from select Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are pursuing careers in entrepreneurship through acquisition, thereby helping to expand access to business ownership opportunities at a critical moment in the U.S. economy.“We are standing at the edge of a once-in-a-generation ownership transition,” said Christopher Weaver, executive director of Community Development Investors. “As millions of small business owners retire, the opportunity, and responsibility is to ensure that the next generation of entrepreneurs is prepared to step in, preserve these businesses, and build long-term wealth in their communities.”The conference proudly featured participation from students across CDI’s HBCU ETA Club network, including Claflin University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, and Virginia State University, reflecting CDI’s commitment to building a diverse pipeline of future business owners.The 2026 CDI conference marks a significant step in building the national ecosystem needed to support business transitions, connecting retiring owners with qualified buyers, expanding access to capital, and strengthening the network of partners advancing inclusive ownership.About Community Development Investors (CDI):Community Development Investors (CDI) is a nonprofit initiative of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, Inc., advancing community-based Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) and Employee Ownership (EO) as tools for inclusive economic growth. As millions of baby boomer–owned businesses approach retirement, CDI is responding to this “Silver Tsunami” by connecting retiring owners with qualified entrepreneurs from underserved communities, preserving jobs, sustaining local businesses, and expanding pathways to wealth creation.

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