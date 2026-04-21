Daly Seven Honored with IHG 2025 Owner and Operator Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

IHG representative Kevin Shockling presents the Owner/Operator Award to the Daly Seven team during their annual Awards Gala.

Daly Seven earns IHG’s top honor again, driven by four award-winning properties and a commitment to superior guest satisfaction and operational excellence.

Receiving the Owner and Operator Excellence Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our entire team.” — Joe Daly, CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daly Seven, Inc. , a premier hotel development and management company in the Southeast, is proud to announce it has been awarded the prestigious 2025 IHG Owner and Operator Excellence Award. This marks the second consecutive year the company has received this high honor, which recognizes ownership groups and management companies that demonstrate superior performance and a commitment to excellence across their portfolio.The Owner and Operator Excellence Award is reserved for companies with three or more hotels that have achieved IHG’s top performance milestones. This year, Daly Seven’s recognition stems from the exceptional performance of four specific properties that reached the pinnacle of guest satisfaction and operational metrics.“Receiving the Owner and Operator Excellence Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Joe Daly, CEO at Daly Seven. “Our goal has always been to provide an exceptional experience for our guests. Seeing these four properties recognized—especially with the Greensboro Airport location winning the Torchbearer award two years running—proves that our IHG hotels' commitment to ‘Guest Love’ is at the heart of everything they do.”2025 Award-Winning PropertiesDaly Seven’s portfolio was highlighted by the following individual hotel achievements:Torchbearer Award Recipients: The highest honor for individual hotels, requiring completion of all annual metrics and a "Guest Love" score of 90 or above. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Greensboro Airport Area (Second consecutive year)Target Triumph Award Recipients: Recognizing hotels that achieved all annual metrics and maintained a "Reputable" or higher Guest Love score.Holiday Inn Express & Suites High Point SouthHoliday Inn Express LynchburgJolyon Bulley, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, noted the significance of the achievement: “Driven by a deep commitment to quality and an unwavering focus on the guest experience, the teams at Daly Seven continue to set a high bar across our Americas portfolio. Their performance reflects the very best of our hotels in the region, and I’m proud to recognize their achievements with a 2025 Performance Award. I look forward to seeing their momentum continue in the year ahead.”Setting the Standard in HospitalityThe IHG awards program is designed to identify hotels and operators that set the standard for the industry. The Torchbearer Award represents the highest level of excellence within the IHG brand, while the Target Triumph award highlights properties that consistently deliver on their operational promises. By securing the Owner/Operator Excellence distinction for two years running, Daly Seven continues to solidify its reputation as a leading management company in the Southeast.About Daly Seven, Inc.Daly Seven, Inc. is a family-owned hotel development and management company with over 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Based in Greensboro, NC, Daly Seven operates a diverse portfolio of award-winning hotels across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, partnering with world-class brands including IHG, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and Best Western.

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