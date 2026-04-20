Introducing Latitude by Strataglass: A New Marine Textile Combining Softness, Strength, and Superior Weather Resistance

Latitude by Strataglass Logo Latitude by Strataglass Trio Latitude Water Droplets

Strataglass launches Latitude, a USA-made marine fabric that combines a soft feel, durability, and superior weather resistance for long-lasting performance.

PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emigsville, PA: StrataglassLLC, the leading manufacturer of marine vinyl enclosure products, proudly introduces a new marine fabric, Latitude by Strataglass . This American-made marine fabric sets a new standard in performance textiles for the marine industry, blending premium aesthetics with enhanced durability. This innovative fabric is built to meet the high demands of marine fabricators, boat builders, and boat owners seeking durable protection without sacrificing appearance or ease of use.Latitude by Strataglass uses a specially designed vinyl film technology that provides an exceptionally soft feel while ensuring the durability needed for tough marine environments. The material is engineered for easy fabrication, making it perfect for a wide range of marine uses where both performance and craftsmanship are important.Built to withstand the toughest conditions on the water, Latitude offers outstanding resistance to cold cracking, tearing, weathering, rot, and ultraviolet exposure. Its advanced protective topcoat helps prevent damage from everyday marine contaminants while also making the material easy to clean and maintain. This protective layer not only preserves the fabric’s appearance but also extends its service life, delivering long-term value for customers.“Latitude represents the next evolution in marine textile innovation,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Craig Zola. “We designed this product to give fabricators a material that performs as beautifully as it looks, while providing boat owners with the durability and protection they expect from Strataglass.”Latitude continues the Strataglass tradition of delivering premium marine materials that balance innovation, reliability, and refined appearance. With its unique combination of softness, durability, and weather resistance, Latitude is positioned to become a preferred choice for marine professionals and boating enthusiasts alike.For more information about Latitude by Strataglass, visit www.strataglass.com or contact Herculite/Strataglass at 1-800-772-0036.About Strataglass, LLCStrataglass, LLC is the leading manufacturer of premium clear vinyl enclosure products for the marine, hospitality, and specialty markets. Known for their exceptional clarity, durability, and performance, Strataglass products are trusted worldwide by boatbuilders, fabricators, and end-users who demand only the best. For more information, visit www.strataglass.com About Herculite Products Inc.Herculite, Inc. has been an innovative fabric company specializing in high-performance laminated fabrics for over 70 years. As a pioneer in the synthetic fabrics industry, Herculite helped introduce laminated fabrics across many sectors. Today, Herculite Products Inc. offers a wide range of brands, products, marketing, design, manufacturing, consulting, and technical expertise to benefit our customers. For information, contact Herculite customer care at 1-800-772-0036 or customercare@herculite.com.P.O. BOX 435, EMIGSVILLE, PA 17318 USA(800) 772-0036 (717) 764-1192 FAX (717) 764-5211

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.