What Physicians Need to Know: Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Toxins and Inflammation—MDLifespan at AMMG 2026
Physician-led company to exhibit disease-state focused Advanced Serial TPE protocols designed to address toxin burden and chronic inflammation
At the upcoming AMMG Spring Conference 2026 (April 16–18, Trump National Doral, South Florida), MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com) will exhibit, sponsor, and present what healthcare providers need to know about Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)—including how it is being used within structured, physician-led protocols designed to help reduce circulating toxin burden and inflammatory mediators.
Why Toxins and Inflammation Are a Growing Focus in Modern Medicine
Emerging research continues to explore how environmental exposures—such as microplastics, PFAS, and heavy metals—may contribute to chronic inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and cognitive decline.
While many patients prioritize lifestyle optimization, providers are increasingly recognizing that what circulates in the bloodstream may also play a critical role in overall health outcomes.
This shift is driving demand for:
More advanced diagnostic insights
Personalized, biomarker-driven strategies
Clinical approaches that support the body’s ability to manage toxin burden
What Is Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)?
Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a minimally invasive, well-tolerated procedure that works by filtering plasma to help remove certain circulating components, including inflammatory proteins and environmental toxins.
MDLifespan has developed an Advanced Serial TPE approach, delivered through structured protocols, which are:
Physician-guided and personalized
Informed by diagnostic testing and biomarkers
Designed to support detoxification and inflammatory balance
Integrated with nutrient support and regenerative strategies
This protocol-based model reflects a broader movement toward personalized, proactive health optimization.
How Physicians Are Integrating TPE Into Patient Care
At AMMG, MDLifespan will highlight how its protocols are being used to support patients across key areas of health, including:
Cognitive and brain health
Cardiovascular wellness
Immune system balance
Longevity and performance optimization
Toxin burden and environmental exposure support
Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, these protocols are designed to align with individual patient goals, biomarkers, and clinical context.
Visit MDLifespan at AMMG 2026
Conference attendees are invited to visit the MDLifespan exhibit to meet with the clinical team, explore how Advanced Serial TPE protocols are being implemented in practice, and learn more about:
Provider partnerships and referral collaboration
Current and upcoming treatment locations
Integration opportunities for physician practices
MDLifespan’s team will be available throughout the conference to connect with physicians, healthcare professionals, and strategic partners interested in advancing personalized approaches to toxin reduction and inflammatory health.
The MDLifespan Approach: Physician-Led, Data-Driven Protocols
MDLifespan’s model is built around clinical oversight, personalization, and safety.
Key differentiators include:
100+ years of combined medical experience across the clinical team
Certified physicians and nurses trained in Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Collaboration with the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
Personalized tracking and data insights through the MDLifespan platform
Patent-pending Advanced TPE protocols focused on toxin removal and regenerative wellness
“Healthcare is evolving toward more personalized strategies that take into account the role of toxins and inflammation in modern health challenges,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “Our focus is on supporting physicians with structured, data-driven protocols that help patients address these underlying factors in a clinically guided way.”
Educational Leadership at AMMG
In addition to exhibiting, Dr. Pamela W. Smith, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Education Officer at MDLifespan, will deliver CME presentations exploring:
The clinical relevance of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
The impact of endocrine-disrupting chemicals on health
The evolving role of detoxification in modern medicine
These sessions contribute to a broader dialogue among physicians focused on prevention, longevity, and personalized care strategies.
For Physicians Unable to Attend
Healthcare professionals who are not attending AMMG can register for a complimentary live webinar on April 24, 2026, covering:
The science behind Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange
Clinical applications and patient selection considerations
Integration into practice models
Registrants will also receive a digital copy of Avoiding Toxins: Reduce Your Toxic Exposure (2nd Edition), authored by Dr. Paul Savage and clinical contributors.
Register at www.mdlifespan.com/provider-webinar
About MDLifespan
MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.
Jessica Rafaeil
MDLifespan
ageless@mdlifespan.com
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