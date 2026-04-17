What Physicians Need to Know: Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Toxins and Inflammation—MDLifespan at AMMG 2026

Conference attendees are invited to visit the MDLifespan exhibit to meet with the clinical team, explore how Advanced Serial TPE protocols are being implemented in practice.

Physician-led company to exhibit disease-state focused Advanced Serial TPE protocols designed to address toxin burden and chronic inflammation

Healthcare is evolving toward more personalized strategies that take into account the role of toxins and inflammation in modern health challenges.” — Dr. Paul Savage, Chief Medical Officer at MDLifespan

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As interest grows around the role of environmental toxins and chronic inflammation in long-term health, physicians are actively seeking new, data-informed approaches to support patients beyond traditional care models.At the upcoming AMMG Spring Conference 2026 (April 16–18, Trump National Doral, South Florida), MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com) will exhibit, sponsor, and present what healthcare providers need to know about Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)—including how it is being used within structured, physician-led protocols designed to help reduce circulating toxin burden and inflammatory mediators.Why Toxins and Inflammation Are a Growing Focus in Modern MedicineEmerging research continues to explore how environmental exposures—such as microplastics, PFAS, and heavy metals—may contribute to chronic inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and cognitive decline.While many patients prioritize lifestyle optimization, providers are increasingly recognizing that what circulates in the bloodstream may also play a critical role in overall health outcomes.This shift is driving demand for:More advanced diagnostic insightsPersonalized, biomarker-driven strategiesClinical approaches that support the body’s ability to manage toxin burdenWhat Is Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)?Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) is a minimally invasive, well-tolerated procedure that works by filtering plasma to help remove certain circulating components, including inflammatory proteins and environmental toxins.MDLifespan has developed an Advanced Serial TPE approach, delivered through structured protocols, which are:Physician-guided and personalizedInformed by diagnostic testing and biomarkersDesigned to support detoxification and inflammatory balanceIntegrated with nutrient support and regenerative strategiesThis protocol-based model reflects a broader movement toward personalized, proactive health optimization.How Physicians Are Integrating TPE Into Patient CareAt AMMG, MDLifespan will highlight how its protocols are being used to support patients across key areas of health, including:Cognitive and brain healthCardiovascular wellnessImmune system balanceLongevity and performance optimizationToxin burden and environmental exposure supportRather than a one-size-fits-all approach, these protocols are designed to align with individual patient goals, biomarkers, and clinical context.Visit MDLifespan at AMMG 2026Conference attendees are invited to visit the MDLifespan exhibit to meet with the clinical team, explore how Advanced Serial TPE protocols are being implemented in practice, and learn more about:Provider partnerships and referral collaborationCurrent and upcoming treatment locationsIntegration opportunities for physician practicesMDLifespan’s team will be available throughout the conference to connect with physicians, healthcare professionals, and strategic partners interested in advancing personalized approaches to toxin reduction and inflammatory health.The MDLifespan Approach: Physician-Led, Data-Driven ProtocolsMDLifespan’s model is built around clinical oversight, personalization, and safety.Key differentiators include:100+ years of combined medical experience across the clinical teamCertified physicians and nurses trained in Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeCollaboration with the University of South Florida Morsani College of MedicinePersonalized tracking and data insights through the MDLifespan platformPatent-pending Advanced TPE protocols focused on toxin removal and regenerative wellness“Healthcare is evolving toward more personalized strategies that take into account the role of toxins and inflammation in modern health challenges,” said Dr. Paul Savage, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan. “Our focus is on supporting physicians with structured, data-driven protocols that help patients address these underlying factors in a clinically guided way.”Educational Leadership at AMMGIn addition to exhibiting, Dr. Pamela W. Smith, Chief Growth Officer and Chief Education Officer at MDLifespan, will deliver CME presentations exploring:The clinical relevance of Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeThe impact of endocrine-disrupting chemicals on healthThe evolving role of detoxification in modern medicineThese sessions contribute to a broader dialogue among physicians focused on prevention, longevity, and personalized care strategies.For Physicians Unable to AttendHealthcare professionals who are not attending AMMG can register for a complimentary live webinar on April 24, 2026, covering:The science behind Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma ExchangeClinical applications and patient selection considerationsIntegration into practice modelsRegistrants will also receive a digital copy of Avoiding Toxins: Reduce Your Toxic Exposure (2nd Edition), authored by Dr. Paul Savage and clinical contributors.Register at www.mdlifespan.com/provider-webinar About MDLifespanMDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

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