Hannah Testani Named Woman CEO of the Year 2026 by Logistics Business Outlook

Hannah Testani named Woman CEO of the Year by Logistics Business Outlook

Hannah Testani named Woman CEO of the Year 2026 for transforming logistics intelligence into a strategic advantage at Intelligent Audit.

This recognition reflects the work our team is doing every day to help organizations turn complex logistics data into clear, actionable intelligence.” — Hannah Testani, CEO, Intelligent Audit

ROCHELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Audit, a leader in freight audit, logistics intelligence, and AI-powered optimization just announced that its CEO, Hannah Testani, has been named Woman CEO of the Year 2026 by Logistics Business Outlook This award recognizes Testani’s leadership in transforming how organizations manage transportation spend. Under her direction, Intelligent Audit has shifted logistics spend management from a back-office task to a strategic advantage.“Data should do more than report on the past. It should guide what happens next,” said Testani. “This recognition reflects the work our team is doing every day to help organizations turn complex logistics data into clear, actionable intelligence.”Under Testani’s leadership, Intelligent Audit has advanced the use of AI, automation, and analytics, paired with top industry talent, to help global enterprises gain full visibility into their transportation networks. By analyzing billions of dollars in shipping spend, the company enables organizations to uncover inefficiencies, optimize carrier strategies, and make faster, more informed decisions.Testani has also played a key role in shaping a more modern, data-driven approach to supply chain management. As logistics operations grow more complex, her focus on visibility, intelligence, and continuous improvement continues to push the industry forward.This award from Logistics Business Outlook recognizes not only Testani’s leadership, but also the broader impact Intelligent Audit is making across the global supply chain landscape.About Intelligent AuditIntelligent Audit is a leading FBAP provider helping global enterprises and growing brands alike optimize their shipping costs and gain the visibility they need to make faster, smarter decisions. By combining advanced analytics, AI-enabled automation , and best-in-class supply chain expertise, Intelligent Audit provides visibility into billions of dollars in transportation spend. Enabling organizations to uncover inefficiencies, improve carrier performance, and strengthen supply chain strategy.

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