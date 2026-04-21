New Genetic Insights into Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip

DDH is caused by genetic and environmental factors. People with DDH are at high risk of developing hip osteoarthritis (hip OA). New research shows that similar genetic variations are found in people with DDH and hip OA, indicating potential targets to tre

A large multiethnic study identifies the genetic factors of hip dysplasia, its subtypes, and osteoarthritis

CHENGDU, CHINA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large multiethnic study identifies the genetic factors of hip dysplasia, its subtypes, and osteoarthritisDevelopmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) is a polygenetic disorder that increases the risk of hip osteoarthritis. A new multiethnic study finds that variations in three genes related to collagen and bone formation are linked to DDH. Other downstream genes are also linked to hip osteoarthritis. These findings point to possible mechanisms behind DDH and potential targets for new therapies against hip osteoarthritis.Developmental dysplasia of the hip, or DDH, is an abnormality of the hip joint that affects posture and movement. Symptoms of DDH can appear as early as a few weeks after birth and vary in severity from mild to total dislocation of the hip joint. People with DDH are at high risk of developing osteoarthritis of the hip (hip OA) due to abnormal wear on the hip joint.Family history plays a major role in DDH. People with a parent or sibling with DDH are 12 times more likely to have the disorder. Could genetic factors associated with DDH affect the progression of hip OA? That is the question a research team led by Dr. Ryosuke Yamaguchi from Kyushu University and Dr. Chikashi Terao of the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences set out to answer.Dr. Yamaguchi and Dr. Terao led a multinational, multi-institution, genome-wide association study (GWAS) to identify genetic variations shared between DDH and hip OA but absent in healthy individuals. Their study included tissue samples from Japan and the UK. The researchers first conducted separate GWASs for hip dysplasia with and without dislocation and then conducted a summary meta-analysis on a further 350,000 samples from across Europe, making this the largest GWAS of DDH and hip OA to date. Their findings were made available online on March 31, 2026, in the journal Bone Research.The researchers found that variations in three genetic loci were common to both DDH and hip OA. These were COL11A2, which codes for one of the protein chains that make collagen; CALN1 which encodes a calcium-binding protein; and TRPM7, which regulates magnesium and calcium ion levels and affects bone regeneration. Interestingly, COL11A2 and CALN1 variations seemed to affect hip dysplasia and hip dislocation differently. “In total, nine loci were identified for DDH and its subtypes, with hip dysplasia without dislocation showing distinct genetic signals from hip dislocation,” says Dr. Yamaguchi, adding, “Taken together, these suggest that while polygenic architecture is largely shared between the two subsets of DDH, there are genetic differences in a part of specific genetic loci.”Further analysis showed that several genes affecting bone cell growth and bone remodeling were also associated with DDH. These genes were already known to play a role in the aberrant appearance of bone tissue in joints that marks the progression of hip OA. In addition, variations in regions of non-coding DNA were also found to be similar between DDH and hip OA, suggesting that altered regulation of functional genes by non-coding DNA may be common to both disorders.DDH is known to increase the risk of hip OA, with recent studies showing that about 70% of Japanese patients with hip OA have some form of DDH. “This study identified susceptibility loci to DDH and hip OA and candidates of responsible genes in the loci,” says Dr. Terao, adding, “These findings underscore the need for future DDH-specific multi-omics studies, integrating genetic data with tissue-specific gene expression, chromatin accessibility, and spatial chromatin structure, especially in chondrocytes, to fully elucidate the functional mechanisms underlying this complex disorder.”Understanding the genetic basis and drivers of DDH will enable the development of specific and targeted therapies against each subtype of DDH, slow down the progression of hip OA, and allow patients to have a greatly improved quality of life.ReferenceTitle of original paper: Genetic study identifies novel genes in developmental dysplasiaof the hipJournal: Bone ResearchDOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-026-00514-8 About Kyushu UniversityFounded in 1911 in the city of Fukuoka, Kyushu University is one of Japan’s premier institutions of higher education and research. Over 11,000 undergraduate and 7,000 postgraduate students study and work across its 16 faculties. The university has a strong international focus with over 100 active partnerships with foreign institutions and 9 overseas branch offices. In addition, Kyushu University Hospital is a large multispeciality hospital serving the people of Fukuoka Prefecture. Times Higher Education places Kyushu University in the top 350 universities globally.Website: https://www.kyushu-u.ac.jp/en/ About RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical SciencesRIKEN is Japan’s premier scientific research institution, with over 3000 researchers working in campuses across six cities. The Center for Integrative Medical Sciences is located in Yokohama and focuses on the development and treatment of degenerative disorders. Over 50 labs are housed in this center, employing a variety of advanced molecular and statistical techniques to understand the progression of human diseases and effective therapies to counter them.Website: https://www.riken.jp/en/research/labs/ims/ About Dr. Ryosuke Yamaguchi from Kyushu UniversityRyosuke Yamaguchi is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University. Dr. Yamaguchi’s research focuses on pediatric orthopedics and hip joint disorders. He has over 90 academic publications to his credit and serves on the boards of the Japanese Pediatric Orthopaedic Association and Japanese Society of Pediatric Hip Research. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Yamaguchi serves as an orthopedic surgeon and rehabilitation physician at Kyushu University Hospital.About Dr. Chikashi Terao from RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical SciencesChikashi Terao is the principal investigator leading the Laboratory for Statistical and Translational Genetics, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences. Dr. Terao’s research focuses on identifying the genetic factors behind autoimmune and hematological diseases using advanced statistical and machine learning tools. Dr. Terao has over 230 academic publications to his credit and is a Fellow of the Japanese Society of Internal Medicine. In addition to his research, Dr. Terao is a Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Shizuoka and Chief of Immunology Research at Shizuoka General Hospital.Funding information1. Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED): Grants 21ek0109555, 21tm0424220, and 21ck0106642, 23ek0410114, and 23tm04242252. Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) KAKENHI Grant JP20H004623. The Japanese College of Rheumatology (JCR) Grant for Promoting Basic Rheumatology.4. Economic and Social Research Council, UK Research and Innovation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.