Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso holds engagements with the Kingdom of Amampondo In Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, 17 Apr

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Nyhontso will undertake an official visit to the AmaMpondo Kingdom on Friday, 17 April 2026.

The purpose of this visit is to engage traditional leadership and key stakeholders on areas of cooperation and partnership. It will also serve as an opportunity to explore collaborative interventions aimed at unlocking the full rural development potential of the Kingdom of AmaMpondo.

The engagement will focus on strengthening collaboration between government and stakeholders to advance land reform, rural development initiatives, and sustainable livelihoods within the kingdom.

The programme will comprise a morning session, followed by a formal stakeholder engagement session, which will be held at the Lusikisiki Resource Centre.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 17 April 2026

Time: 10 :30

Venue: Lusikisiki Resource Centre

Media wishing to cover the event must kindly please send their RSVPs to Ms Thabile Mehlomakhulu (DLRRD) on 071 309 2130 or at Thabile.Mehlomakhulu@dlrrd.gov.za or Ms Nozuko Sinxoto (DLRRD) on 083 311 0823 or at Nozuko.Sinxoto@dlrrd.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page

Chief Director: Strategic Communications

Cell: 083 460 4482

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