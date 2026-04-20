CodaPet partners with Dr. Sarah Wratten to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Orlando, FL.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Providing this care at home allows pets to remain in a familiar, comfortable environment while giving families the privacy and time they need to say goodbye.” — Dr. Sarah Wratten

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Orlando, FL. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Sarah Wratten will serve pets and pet parents throughout Orlando and the surrounding communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Orlando becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Wratten's path to veterinary medicine began in one of the most extraordinary settings imaginable. She was born and raised in a remote region of Zimbabwe, Africa, where her father devoted his life to wildlife conservation. He worked daily alongside elephants, rhinos, sable, and roan antelope in the national parks. Growing up immersed in that world instilled in her a deep and lasting respect for animals of every kind, and ultimately set her on the path toward a career in veterinary medicine.After earning her undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky in 2006, Dr. Wratten went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University in 2012. Her career has since taken her across four continents, from nonprofit veterinary outreach programs in Central and South America, Greece, Asia, and Africa, to emergency and orthopedic care for working dogs in New Zealand, to shelter medicine across Florida and Colorado.In February 2025, Dr. Wratten and her husband returned to Florida to be closer to family. Reflecting on what drew her to serve Orlando families specifically, she notes that the close bonds Central Floridians share with their pets make this work especially meaningful. "In-home euthanasia is a valuable service for families in the Orlando area, where many people consider their pets to be true members of the family," she says. "Providing this care at home allows pets to remain in a familiar, comfortable environment while giving families the privacy and time they need to say goodbye."That conviction is also deeply personal. Dr. Wratten and her husband recently experienced the loss of both of their own beloved dogs to age-related illness, a heartbreak that reinforced her belief that every pet deserves a peaceful, unhurried goodbye surrounded by the people who love them most. "I believe pets deserve a peaceful goodbye in the comfort of home," she says, "and partnering with CodaPet helps connect families with exactly that kind of compassionate, in-home end-of-life care."Outside of her practice, Dr. Wratten is an avid traveler who has explored more than 45 countries. She enjoys long multi-day hikes in remote landscapes, scuba diving, and beekeeping. When she is not outdoors, she can often be found with a good book. Orlando is fortunate to welcome a veterinarian of her experience, global perspective, and heartfelt dedication.Dr. Sarah Wratten serves Orlando and surrounding communities, including Kissimmee, Winter Park, Altamonte Springs, and Ocoee, providing trusted care across central Orange and northern Osceola County.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Orlando. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At home pet euthanasia

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